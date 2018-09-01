Oxon Hill players try to stay cool during a timeout against Chopticon on Friday. The game was postponed and finished on Saturday. (Will Newton/For The Washington Post)

The Oxon Hill football players kneeled under a goal post on Chopticon’s field after their 26-14 victory Saturday as Coach Craig Jefferies stood in front of them and prepared his postgame speech.

As Jefferies began discussing the areas Oxon Hill needs to improve, Jy’ir Ingram was still walking toward the group with his tongue out near the 25-yard line, having just finished the postgame handshake line.

Ingram had good reason to be tired. The quarterback threw for 200 yards, rushed for 60 yards, accounted for three of Oxon Hill’s four touchdowns and played linebacker. The Clippers graduated their star quarterback and wide receiver from last season and returned just five total starters, but Ingram led his squad to a win in its season opener.

“He’s been a great asset to have on the team because he’s really multiple,” Jefferies said. “He kind of has an idea of multiple positions from different personnel packages. He just retains it.”

[Worth the wait: Broad Run wins at No. 10 Tuscarora]

Jefferies tested three quarterbacks when finding a replacement for DaJuan Rollins. Ingram usually plays running back, but he’s a four-year varsity player. Ingram understood the offense better than anyone on the team, often suggesting adjustments to Rollins last year while Ingram played in the backfield.

With any other quarterback, Jefferies said he would have simplified the offense, but Ingram allows the Clippers to stick to their pass-heavy offense, which takes advantage of the team’s talented athletes. Ingram played quarterback growing up but moved to running back in 10th grade.

“Everything’s like chess to me,” Ingram said.

Oxon Hill and Chopticon split their two meetings last season. The Clippers scored the game-winning touchdown with about seven seconds remaining in the teams’ first-round Maryland 3A playoff matchup.

Chopticon Coach Tony Lisanti said he couldn’t bring himself to watch film of that postseason game because he believed the officials made mistakes on two calls late in the game.

Oxon Hill (1-0) and Chopticon (0-1) played the first half Friday but the game was postponed until Saturday afternoon because of lightning in the area. Chopticon led 7-6 at halftime when the game resumed. Ingram used that off-time to dissect Chopticon’s offense and defense.

[Chopticon must wait for payback vs. Oxon Hill as storms postpone games]

The senior noticed Chopticon was falling for his play-actions, which opened up receivers. When the Braves’ defensive line blitzed, Ingram used cut blocks to open up running lanes.

Chopticon scored on its opening drive by relying on its running game. The Braves graduated skill players but returned four starters on their offensive line. Ingram noticed Chopticon’s receivers weren’t very fast, so Oxon Hill loaded the box in the second half.

The Clippers scored on two of their three first drives Saturday, and Ingram discussed strategy with his coaching staff during timeouts. On one third down with about eight minutes left, Ingram told his coach to run a quarterback sneak to the weak side. The Clippers did, and Ingram converted as the clock continued to run down.

Dominique Roy intercepted Chopticon quarterback Dominic Crampton with about a minute and a half remaining, and Ingram ran in a two-yard touchdown to seal Oxon Hill’s victory.

“It’s just one win,” Jefferies told his team. “That means we’re off to a better start than last year.”