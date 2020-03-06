Harris played her most aggressive game offensively, scoring a game-high 27 points in the No. 6 Jaguars’ 55-34 win in Springdale.

C.H. Flowers (24-1) will meet Montgomery County power Churchill in the state semifinals Thursday at Towson University’s SECU Arena.

“It’s game time now,” Flowers Coach Roderick Hairston said. “I don’t care if we’re up by 100; she’s going to play until the end. This is her senior year. This is her team. It’s her time.”

Last season, Harris powered C.H. Flowers to its best season ever as its go-to scorer. She scored 23 points in the Jaguars’ Maryland 4A championship win over Old Mill and earned second-team All-Met.

Harris’s father, Philip, envisioned her scoring high point totals again this season and winning All-Met Player of the Year. But that wasn’t her goal.

Throughout the regular season, Harris served as a facilitator, building her teammates’ confidence by setting up open looks, racking up assists and scoring about 10 points per game. The Jaguars, riding a 19-game win streak, beat Prince George’s County opponents by 33.2 points per game.

“She enjoys the big stage,” Philip Harris said. “She’s looking for the big stage every chance she gets. Games like [Friday’s] really bring out the best of her.”

As C.H. Flowers looks to repeat, Harris will have help from her sister, Kristian, a freshman who scored 10 points against Severna Park (18-6). Growing up, Kaniyah would beat her sister in basketball using her physical approach. So, Kristian developed a jump shot, and their contrasting styles now complement each other.

Midway through the first quarter Friday, Kaniyah Harris drove to the basket, and when defenders collapsed on her, she passed to her sister for an open three-pointer.

While Hairston believes Kristian will develop into a star, this postseason is Kaniyah’s show.