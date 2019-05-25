La Plata softball players celebrate after winning the Maryland 2A state title for the second straight year. (Kate Yanchulis/For the Washington Post)

La Plata softball pitcher Ava Krahling had manned the circle for last year’s Maryland 2A state title game, and she had played in one more as a freshman. She stepped into the circle again Saturday no stranger to the championship stage.

Anchored by her experience, the senior turned in her most commanding performance in a state final, striking out 11 and allowing just one hit in a 9-0 victory against Queen Anne’s. With the win, the Warriors (19-4) clinched their second consecutive state title and third in four seasons.

“This is one of the best feelings,” Krahling said, reflecting on her final game as a Warrior. “I’m really proud of our ending.”

From the start of the game at the University of Maryland softball stadium, Krahling maintained tight control of her fastball and riseball, and she peppered in her curveball to keep hitters off-balance.

“We were trying to move the ball around, and she was hitting her spots really well the whole time,” senior catcher Kelsey Hanks said. “They were adjusting, but we stayed one step ahead.”

Krahling carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning, but one out into the frame, she allowed a single to Queen Anne’s junior Taylor Walls.



Players with the state championship trophy. (Kate Yanchulis/For the Washington Post)

After the game, Krahling admitted that while a no-hitter would have been nice, the state championship trophy erased any real disappointment.

The pitcher is one of three seniors for La Plata. The Warriors will return seven of their starters, including the players that led their offense against the Lions (19-4).

Junior Ryanne Saluter led off the bottom of the second inning with a solo home run to stake La Plata to an early lead. Junior Sydney Bales began the bottom of the third with a solo home run of her own.

“We knew it was our seniors’ last game, so we wanted to go out with a bang, and we did,” Bales said.

Doubles from junior Jayci Chamberlain and sophomore Lacie Hardesty helped key a six-run fourth inning. Hardesty finished with three hits and four RBI.

“When I was a freshman, it was so nerve-racking to be here, so to see them come up and play like this, it’s so cool to watch,” Hanks said of her younger teammates. “I’m so thankful for this team and that I got to do this with them.”

Krahling high-fived Hardesty and Saluter after she received her state championship medal, ready to pass the torch to the next generation of Warriors.

La Plata players chanted “Back to back! Back to back!” after receiving their second straight state championship trophy. Krahling said she looks forward to watching her returning teammates chase a third next season.

“I have no doubt in this team,” Krahling said. “They can win it next year too. I believe they can do it again. ”