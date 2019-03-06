Lake Braddock’s Zac Zerbo dives for a loose ball as Landstown’s Deante Mobley scoops it up during first-half action Wednesday in Richmond. (Timothy C. Wright/For the Washington Post)

Two years ago, the Lake Braddock Bruins changed the way they played basketball. In the middle of a losing season, Coach Brian Metress asked his team to adopt a new style, one built on a full-court press, quick shots and a relentless pace. The Bruins games turned into a basketball experiment, producing stunning stats, a few scoffs from purists and unbridled delight from the team’s fans.

If that midseason switch was the program’s big risk, then Wednesday night’s Virginia Class 6 championship game appearance, the first in program history, was its reward. The Bruins put their style on display at VCU’s Siegel Center, but Virginia Beach powerhouse Landstown answered, ending Lake Braddock’s impressive run, 79-60.

“I didn’t really go in expecting anything out of [this system],” said senior guard Quentin James, the school’s all-time leading scorer. “I just knew it would be a fun system to play in and we could take it and go far if we played hard.”

The No. 10 Bruins (25-4) entered as the unconventional but unquestioned kings of Northern Virginia. They had stormed through the regular season, falling to just two local opponents. They topped 100 points eight times, going for 122 in late January. They beat defending state champion South County four times, including a 78-71 victory in Monday’s semifinal.

Their success this year could be chalked up to a growing comfort with the system but also the right personnel. They had more size after the addition of 6-foot-5 freshman David Solomon, and they had two playmaking senior guards, James and Sam Grable, to anchor them.



But nothing seemed to go their way Wednesday. The Eagles wore down their press to produce easy buckets and rattled them beyond the arc. The Bruins finished 6 for 30 from deep.

“I thought the game was played at a 100-point pace. It’s just nobody made any shots,” Metress said. “It was an up-and-down game, but you have to put the ball in the basket. And we didn’t do it.”

Lake Braddock trailed by 15 entering the fourth quarter but showed a flash of its magic with an 8-0 run in the first minute. With the Bruins’ student section roaring, Landstown (23-3) provided a title-winning response, piecing together a 10-0 stretch of its own to seal the outcome.

In the final minute, Metress watched with his hands in his pockets as the Bruins’ season came to an end.

“When [Metress] came in and switched it up, we rode the wave and bought into the system,” James said afterward with the runner-up plaque in hand. “I rode the wave as long as I could.”