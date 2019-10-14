“I’ve been coaching for 22 years,” Berg said. “This is my sixth state championship. And I tell you, this team played the most consistently excellent golf the whole year. Every big tournament we were in the team was under par, so that’s pretty exceptional.”

A couple of years ago, Berg said he thought he was done coaching. Then, Kelly Chinn, now a junior and a Duke commit, joined the team. This year, freshman Chase Nevins came on board. Both shot 1-under-par 71s on Monday at the Magnolia Green Golf Club to help the Saxons finish 2 under as a team, 15 shots clear of second-place Madison.

Yorktown freshman Benjamin Newfield won the individual title with a 4-under 68. Battlefield senior Bryce Corbett, the defending individual champion, was runner-up with a 69, and Kellam’s Matthew Tigrett took third with a 70.

It was a big moment for Newfield, who matched the lowest score of his career.

“It feels really great to be so young and win,” Newfield said. “That’s why I came out. I wanted to represent the school, but I’m just happy to win.”

Magnolia’s fast, undulating greens made for a tough test, especially on the back nine. But Newfield was unfazed, running off four birdies on Nos. 10 through 13.

For the Saxons, however, consistency throughout the lineup has long been a touchstone of their play. Despite Chinn finishing above where he had hoped, his teammates were all close enough to allow for Langley to dominate the team competition.

Berg said this is what has kept the Saxons out front all season.

“We were good all the way through the lineup,” Berg said. “Chase was playing number five for us today, and he [matched] our best score. That’s pretty rare.”

