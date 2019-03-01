Langley senior Christian Tschampel holds the NVSHL championship trophy for the first time. (Kyle Melnick/Washington Post)

Christian Tschampel had lived through Langley ice hockey’s heartbreak for four years, hearing often that the Saxons would never win a Northern Virginia Scholastic Hockey League title.

Entering the NVSHL championship Friday night, the senior sat at his locker in the Ashburn Ice House and reflected on that criticism.

“I was going to make sure,” Tschampel promised himself, “this year was going to be the year.”

Tschampel scored about four minutes into the game, and Langley rode that momentum the rest of the way for its first NVSHL crown with a 4-2 win over Briar Woods.

“I’m just so happy,” Tschampel said. “I can’t believe I got here.”

Behind first-year coach Patrick Keough, Langley (9-3-2) entered this season as a top Northern Virginia contender, but the Saxons underwent an inconsistent regular season. Then, Langley knocked off Stone Bridge and Chantilly — the NVSHL’s top seeds — to reach the championship.

Briar Woods (9-4-1) also pulled off upsets to reach the final. Still, it beat Langley in the 2013 title game before claiming consecutive crowns. Langley didn’t have Keough’s methods then.

While high school statistics are harder to come by than those in professional leagues, Keough records and studies his team’s analytics. The Saxons switch formations quickly for a variety of situations, Tschampel said.

“We wanted it more than they did,” said Keough, who lost in the NVSHL championship as Forest Park’s coach 17 years ago.

While Langley took advantage of its opportunities, Max Campbell, the NVSHL first-team goalkeeper, kept the Saxons in the game by saving the majority of the Falcons’ 32 shots on goal.

Langley took a two-goal edge early in the second period and added another score in the final period to clinch its milestone.

When the final horn sounded, Campbell and Tschampel raised the championship trophy to their fans, who crowded the Ashburn facility. Then, Langley fans huddled outside the rink to enjoy the breakthrough, cheering as each Langley player exited.

“I had a feeling,” Tschampel said, “this team could do it.”