But for the 500-plus players who have had the opportunity to call him Coach during his time at Frederick Douglass, Largo, Riverdale Baptist and Wise, the influence that he had on them outside of that 84-foot-by-50-foot rectangle better tells his story.

“He is the most influential person in my life,” said Travis Ivey, a former NFL defensive tackle and Riverdale Baptist alum. “Of course he wanted to win games, but that always took a back seat to what he called ‘the important things,’ like learning what it means to be a man and getting an education. Our development as men always took precedence.”

So it came as no surprise that following Wise’s 75-60 win at Suitland on Tuesday night — Wilson’s 700th career victory — he could be found jumping and celebrating with a large contingent of current and former players, as if the roles were reversed and they were the ones who had just accomplished a major feat, not him.

“I haven’t gotten any stops on defense or even knocked down a shot in any of these wins,” Wilson said. “So in my mind, this accomplishment actually belongs to them.”

Wilson, who was a Division I player at Howard, said he wasn’t surprised by the outpouring of support from former players and members of his old coaching staffs because he has always emphasized the importance of celebrating wins as a family.

That was something he adopted from Howard coaching legend A.B. Williamson.

“I just think that having a God-fearing man, that truly loves them — not just for what they can do on the court but just them as men — has had a lasting impact,” Wilson said.