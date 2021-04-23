McCandless hit the ball over the net, and when a Grafton player failed to reach it, Loudoun County’s players jumped around McCandless near midcourt Friday evening after their victory in straight sets, 25-19, 25-10, 27-25. It was a familiar scene for Loudoun County, but the Captains said they overcame unprecedented challenges to reach the pinnacle this year.

“It’s 10 times better than any other time,” setter Sarah Jordan said in Leesburg. “We really had to work hard for this.”

Eight days before the Captains (15-1) jumped around the state championship trophy, they were one set away from being eliminated from the playoffs. In the Virginia Region 4C championship, Loudoun County took a two-set lead over Loudoun Valley before dropping the next two sets.

Many Loudoun County players had never experienced a similar scare. The Captains only lost one game last season, but this year’s seniors reflected on a 2018 playoff game, when they beat Blacksburg in the state semifinals in five sets. Loudoun County defeated Loudoun Valley, 15-12, in the final set to avoid a rare postseason exit.

Normally, Loudoun County’s players have about two months to develop chemistry on and off the court before playing their initial game. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s spring season was condensed. Players had about two weeks to practice before their season opener and couldn’t spend time in groups outside of training. Their win over Loudoun Valley is when players said they felt in sync for the first time.

“That was the match that turned us into a team that wouldn’t lose again,” Coach John Senchak said. “They realized: ‘Okay, the name of this jersey is not going to win the match for me. We have to win it.’ ”

In the third set Friday, York County’s Grafton (15-1) held a 25-24 lead. But Loudoun County displayed its experience, claiming the next three points, capped by McCandless’s serve, to take the match.

While the title was the fourth for many Loudoun County seniors, middle blocker Ella Solomon didn’t play the past two seasons because of Lyme disease. So after her team’s victory, Solomon accepted the championship trophy for the Captains and displayed it to the handful of fans in the bleachers — an experience she didn’t believe she’d get.

“I just show up into the gym every single game,” Solomon said, “and prove to [opponents] again we’re Loudoun County volleyball.”