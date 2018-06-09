Loudoun County did it again. For the third time in four years, the Raiders took home the Virginia Class 4 girls state championship, this time led by first-year Coach Olivia Mackey.

The Raiders beat Courtland, 3-1, on Saturday to end its season with a 19-5-1 record. The scoring for the Raiders came from a handful of the team’s top offensive players — Brooke Kirstein, Devin Balac and Taylor Kibble.

Kibble’s goal — a header off a corner kick — with five minutes left sealed the win for the Raiders. It was her 51st goal of the season.

“We went through a couple of rough patches in the middle of the season, so it was a good Cinderella story for us,” Mackey said.”

The Raiders struck first on Saturday with a goal from Kirstein with 28 minutes left in the first half, and Loudoun County took a 1-0 lead into halftime. Courtland then tied it in the second half off a free kick, before Loudoun County grabbed another goal to break the tie off a well-executed corner from midfielder Devon Balac. That gave the Raiders a 2-1 lead with 19:25 remaining in the match.

Mackey said team chemistry had been key throughout the title run, and for the girls, who celebrated with a dogpile on the field following the win, it was especially significant given the combination of youth and veteran experience on the roster.

“I think we just have a very well-rounded team and we have a very deep bench,” Mackey said. “I am very excited about the few years to come and for us to continue this.”

Brentsville falls short of title

Brentsville lost 3-1 to Western Albemarle on Saturday in the Virginia Class 3 girls soccer championship game. Brentsville finished with an 18-1 record after an undefeated regular season and postseason up until the final.

Western Albemarle led 1-0 at halftime before scoring back-to-back goals in the second half to put the game out of reach.

Brentsville Coach Sonny Barrickman gave credit to Western Albemarle for simply being the “better team today.” He added that the team’s counterattack was a major disruption to Brentsville’s ability to get any momentum going throughout the matchup.



“Words can’t really express how proud I am of this particular group,” Barrickman said. “My girls said basically, ‘Look, we are going to go out there, and we went there last year and we want to get there this year again, and we did.’ ”

Coming into this season, the Tigers lost five starters, including top player Jillian Wright. But the team was lead by two senior captains — midfielders Emily Reighard and Morgan Pettit — and one junior captain, defender Catharine Forst.

“I just can’t say enough about the three girls and how they led this team,” Barrickman said. “As a coach, you just get them out there and let them drive, and they did a fantastic job.”