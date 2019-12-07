The defending champions finished 10th with 255 points, a far cry from their meet record of 77 points in 2018. Newbury Park (Calif.) won the title with 128 points behind Nico Young’s first-place finish.

Loudoun Valley’s girls also competed in the elite event, finishing 10th with 310 points. Sophomore Ava Gordon placed 58th in 18:49.7 to lead the Vikings.

Instead of going to the podium, all seven Viking boys marched straight from the finish line to the athlete village. They shivered under the teal singlets brown with mud.

Taylor Ney, Loudoun Valley’s second-fastest runner, split from his teammates in the athlete village to visit the medical tent. In a jumble of feet during the starting straightaway, Ney fell into the rain-drenched grass and didn’t recover. Out of 203 runners, he finished 198th in a time of 17 minutes, 26.6 seconds.

“It was chaos,” said Smith of the start. “[Ney] wasn’t the only one that fell. It just happened to be one of our best runners. It was just unlucky.”

This was a continuation of bad luck for Ney. At the Southeast Regional Championships one week earlier, he suffered a bloody nose just before the starting gun. He ran the entirety of the race with blood on his face and in his mouth.

On Saturday morning, he got another bloody nose. His teammates described it as minor, and unlike the previous one, it was handled by breakfast.

Loudoun Valley’s other six runners separated, which isn’t a preferred race tactic for them. Only Kellen Hasle (67th place) and Kevin Carlson (76th) finished within 10 spots of one another.

The team, which senior Jeremiah Mussmon described as “brothers,” can encourage one another to continue running hard when the race gets difficult. Mussmon surpassed Mateo Barreto at the one-mile mark and gave his teammate a “pat on the butt” for an extra injection of motivation. The pair moved up while running side by side and stuck together for most of the remaining race.

Mussmon finished 160th in 16:50.8 and Barreto 172nd in 16:58.3.

“Being with your brother’s obviously going to help you,” said Mussmon. “I was like, ‘C’mon, let’s go!’ ”

The Vikings’ top finisher was senior Carlos Shultz for the second consecutive year. His time of 15:33 was barely a second slower than his mark last season. He finished 22nd.

Sean Stuck of West Springfield qualified for the national championships by placing second at regionals with a time of 15:02.4. On Saturday, he ran 16:19.6 and placed 104th.

