“Right now, it’s hard,” she said. “Hard to lose at this point when you’re so close to the state final. But we’ll keep our heads up. We had a great season. It was a fun run.”

The Vikings (23-1), champions of the Dulles District, had enjoyed what Coach Bill Reynolds characterized before the game as a “fairytale season,” but the story ended Tuesday at Joseph G. Echols Arena on the campus of Norfolk State University. Loudoun Valley led 18-6 after the first quarter and 23-22 at halftime, but the Crabbers’ athleticism proved to be too much in the second half.

The Vikings trailed just 34-33 late in the third quarter, but Hampton took control with Stevenson in foul trouble and led 43-35 entering the fourth.

“We knew coming in they were the more physical team,” Reynolds said. “But they also sometimes play out of control, and we hoped to beat them as the stronger fundamental team. But they’re long and strong, and maybe we got tired as the game went on.”

Stevenson scored all nine of her points in the first half before going 0 for 5 from the field in the second. She finished with 13 rebounds, four blocks and four assists in her final high school game.

Junior point guard Jordan Campbell had a team-high 14 points, and freshman Louis Volker added 13 to go with 12 rebounds.

Afterward, Campbell looked to the future of a team that lost in the state quarterfinals last year and made it a round further this year. With three starters returning, she knows the Vikings have a chance to be good again.

“We won’t be as amazing as this year, because we’re losing such a key player in Megan,” Campbell said. “But we’ll still try to do well, and hopefully we can make another good run.”

Hampton (24-1) will face the winner of Tuesday’s late game between Monacan and Millbrook in Friday’s championship game.

Woodgrove comes up empty

The Woodgrove Wolverines knew what they were getting into when they took the floor against six-time defending state champion Princess Anne in the Virginia 5A girls’ basketball semifinals in Norfolk.

When they walked off the floor after a 107-45 loss, their heads were held high.

“We scored 45 against them,” senior Sophia Coates said with a grin. “That’s an accomplishment.”

That’s true. Only five teams from Virginia have scored that many against the Cavaliers (26-1) this season — and seven times their opponents couldn’t get half that many. Princess Anne’s lone loss was over Christmas break against Washington Catholic Athletic Conference champion Bishop McNamara.

Princess Anne played physical, aggressive ball from start to finish, forcing 46 turnovers and compiling 31 steals and making Woodgrove (18-8) work hard just to get shots off.

“They’re the most athletic team we’ve seen,” Woodgrove Coach Travis Coon said. “We watched film and tried to prepare the girls mentally. Coming off a region title, I feel like we know how to prepare them — but there’s only so much you can do against them physically. They’ve got multiple playmakers at every position.”

The Wolverines had just two seniors on the roster, so Coon said he hopes his team can draw motivation from the opponent it faced Tuesday. Coates, who will play at Mary Washington, scored 16 points in her final high school game, and sophomore Tara Mullen added 12.