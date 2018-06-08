Madison advanced to the Class 6 state final with its win on Friday. (Michael Errigo/For The Washington Post)

GLEN ALLEN, Va. — It wasn’t exactly clear what was supposed to happen after W.T. Woodson senior Allison Kumar tied the Virginia Class 6 semifinals at 1-1 early in the second half. Neither the Cavaliers nor their opponent, the Madison Warhawks, give up second goals. Hardly ever. Between the two of them, they let an opponent score two goals just once this year: A 2-2 tie for Woodson in April.

So it made sense that neither team gave up a second goal on Friday afternoon at Deep Run High School. A physical, thrilling game wound its way through regular time, then extra time, then sudden-death-and-no-one-can-breathe time.

Finally it reached penalty kicks, and that’s when a winner would be decided. For a battle between two of the best defenses in the state, that felt right.

Madison midfielder Anna Bookstaver scored the decisive penalty kick for the No. 1 Warhawks (18-0-2), sending them to the state championship for the first time in team history after a 4-3 triumph in penalty kicks.

“That was the most intense game we’ve played this year,” Coach Devon Dowell said two and a half hours after start time.

Before the joy, there was controversy. As Bookstaver stood over the ball, the crowd in complete silence, Cavaliers goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz made a small comment. Just a sentence or two shared between her and the kick taker about the stakes at hand. A mind game.

[Defending champ Madison defeats McLean to advance to Virginia state softball final]

But the ref didn’t like it, showing Silkowitz, an Ohio State commit who had been superb all afternoon, a yellow card. It meant that No. 7 Woodson (16-2-3) had to send in another keeper. Silkowitz protested the decision as long as she could. All afternoon she had been in control, calming her team and her fan base with a pair of neon orange gloves. After all those saves, she wasn’t ready to let the final game of her high school career slip out of her hands.

But she was forced to watch as Bookstaver beat her replacement to the left and the Warhawks flocked her. They also mobbed the afternoon’s other young hero, freshman goalkeeper Sam Constantine.

Constantine was rock solid in the biggest game of her fledgling high school career. Before penalty kicks, Dowell said, she gave a pep talk to her kick-takers but forgot about her young keeper. The team’s goalkeeping coach wasn’t there, so no one had the chance to say anything, really, to Constantine.

No matter.

“I don’t get nervous,” Constantine said afterward. “I just go out there and play, I don’t think about anything.”

Constantine’s two penalty-kick saves gave the Warhawks the opportunity to end it on attempt number five.

“She hasn’t been tested a lot this season. She’s done fantastic but she’s had a great defense in front of her. So to see those nerves of steel, I was so impressed with her,” Dowell said. “When she showed up big on her own, I was so proud.”

Madison will play First Colonial for a state championship on Saturday at 3 p.m.