That’s the kind of confidence Scott is playing with — and in the fifth-ranked Mustangs’ 58-53 win over No. 3 New Hope, defense was just a part of what made her so dominant. She also scored a game-high 23 points at FBCG Family Life Center in Upper Marl­boro.

“I definitely put a lot of pressure on myself, but I know my team has my back,” Scott said. “Confidence is a big thing within the game. Without any confidence, you won’t do anything.”

Last season, Jakia Brown-Turner and Aliyah Matharu led McNamara to a Washington Catholic Athletic Conference title game appearance and earned first-team All-Met honors. This season, Scott is the leader of the Mustangs (5-2).

The Mississippi signee wanted to expand her game for her new role, so the 6-foot-1 wing spent the offseason improving her jump shot.

Scott is already one of the area’s most versatile players, with the ability to play and guard all five positions.

“She’s had tremendous growth,” McNamara Coach Frank Oliver said. “She just brings a lot to the table, and she’s definitely the glue of the team.”

McNamara and New Hope (4-3) split their two meetings last season, with the Tigers winning when it mattered most in March.

New Hope led 31-25 at halftime Thursday. But during intermission, Scott challenged guard Gia Cooke to perform better. Cooke scored 10 points in the second half to help McNamara take a 50-41 lead after the third quarter.

Serving as a mentor is another way Scott has bolstered her game.

“She stepped up,” Cooke said, “and she did what she had to do to keep this team in control.”

After New Hope tied the game with just over four minutes remaining, the Mustangs made clutch shots down the stretch. After Scott converted a layup, Cooke also finished a close-range shot to put McNamara up three points with 1:47 remaining.

McNamara has challenged itself early this season against some of the country’s top teams, such as Hamilton Heights (Tenn.) and Duncanville (Tex.). Those tests are preparation for WCAC play, when the Mustangs will seek their first league title since 2008.

“This is a big win,” Scott said. “This game was definitely a statement. It made us feel great. We needed this just for our confidence.”

