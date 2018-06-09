Madison pitcher Alex Echazarreta sung quietly between pitches as she worked on a no-hitter against Manchester in the Virginia Class 6 softball state championship game.

Instead of being overwhelmed by the packed crowd at Glen Allen High, Echazarreta filled her head with the catchy chorus of “The Bare Necessities” from “The Jungle Book.” She said the Warhawks watched the movie on the bus ride to the game.

Echazarreta, a senior, was calmed by her mental musical. Early offensive support from teammates added to her sense of peace. But when outfielder Emily Klingaman made a diving catch to seal the no-hitter, Echazarreta allowed herself an outburst of emotion. She threw her arms in the air and screamed.

The top-ranked Warhawks rushed to the outfield to celebrate their 9-0 win, which capped an undefeated season (28-0) and second straight state title.

“It’s special,” Coach Jim Adkins said. “To preserve the no-hitter and all of that makes for good cocktail conversation, but to do what these girls accomplished really is amazing. Really proud of what they’ve done the past two seasons.”

With no losses and few close calls this season, Adkins worried his nationally ranked team would overlook Manchester (20-4), a team from outside Richmond. He said his seniors, led by Echazarreta, alleviated that concern. Rather than suffering an upset defeat, the Warhawks used the title game to underline their regional dominance.

Kristy Williams, Kristin Giery, Nicole Giery and Echazarreta began the first inning with singles to give Madison a two-run advantage. An error and a Wiki Kowalska RBI drive up the middle added to the tally. By the end of the first inning, Madison held a 5-0 lead.

That advantage was more than sufficient given the stellar work of Echazarreta in the circle. The Gatorade softball player of the year in Virginia didn’t allow a base runner until a fourth-inning walk.

Echazarreta, who was also a finalist for the Gatorade national softball player of the year and is committed to play at Purdue, nearly lost her no-hitter in the seventh when Manchester lofted a shallow flyball to center field. Despite the long run Klingaman had to make to secure the game-ending catch, Echazarreta said she wasn’t worried the ball would drop to the grass.

After all, the song Echazarreta repeated to herself throughout the game urged, “Forget about your worries and your strife.”

“I had full trust in Emily, and she just came out and did what I know she can do,” Echazarreta said. “I was hyped.”

Woodgrove wins Class 4 title

Woodgrove beat Powhatan, 9-1, to clinch the Virginia Class 4 softball title on Saturday, its third in a row. It was the Wolverines’ eighth straight championship game appearance, but the program’s first three-peat during this run.

The win comes a day after Woodgrove pitcher Camryn Dolby tossed a no-hitter in the team’s 1-0 semifinal victory over William Byrd.