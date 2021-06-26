“There are so many games I could go through,” Tuft said.
Add Madison’s 2-1 win over Colgan in the Virginia Class 6 state championship game Saturday night in Vienna to that list. Triantos scored both of the Warhawks’ runs and had a perfect game for 6⅓ innings to clinch Madison’s first title since 2015 and the fifth in program history.
“There’s never been a moment that I’ve seen for him that was too big,” said Triantos’s father, Jim. “It’s what makes him get up in the morning.”
Entering Saturday, Colgan (15-1) had given up 13 runs all season. Early on, Madison (18-1) didn’t seem to notice. Triantos started the first with a single before Tuft drove him in with his own. In the third, Triantos smacked his 11th home run of the season to center field.
Triantos made quick work of Colgan’s batters, striking out 12, until the seventh inning. With one out, pitcher Brett Renfrow hit a home run to center. Ultimately, it didn’t matter: Triantos struck out the final two batters and then threw his glove into the air.
After throwing 6⅓ innings in Madison’s 6-0 win over Lake Braddock on Tuesday, Triantos returned to the dugout and told Coach Mark “Pudge” Gjormand that he was pitching Saturday.
“I trust myself more than anyone on the mound,” said Triantos, who finished 9-0. “I expect myself to shut it down every time. That’s got to be your mind-set every time you’re pitching. I want to be the one with the ball in that situation. That’s the type of player I am.”
After earning first-team All-Met honors as a freshman at St. John’s in 2019, Triantos transferred to Madison. The coronavirus pandemic wiped out his sophomore season, and this fall the North Carolina commit reclassified to the Class of 2021.
Triantos will need to make a career decision soon. He could be selected in the first five rounds of next month’s MLB draft. But Saturday, he relished his final high school game, staying on Madison’s field until the sun set to sign autographs for young fans.
“He’s the best player I’ve ever seen,” Gjormand said. “The bigger the stage, the bigger he plays. I’ve never seen anything like it. It’s like having the ace of spades.”
