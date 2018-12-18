Just before halftime Tuesday night, St. Andrew’s guard Heru Bligen denied Maret a basket — or so it seemed. The visiting Frogs appeared to have a breakaway layup, but the senior swooped in and swatted the ball off the backboard, drawing gasps from the home crowd.

But before the spectators could whisper about the defensive feat, Frogs forward EJ Jarvis gathered the ball off the backboard and laid it in, calmly depositing the two points that Bligen had worked so hard to deny.

That’s how things went all night in Maret’s 67-61 win over the No. 14 Lions. St. Andrew’s flashed plenty of athleticism and speed, but it had no answer for Jarvis, a 6-foot-7 lefty who is committed to Yale. He scored 20 of his team’s 26 first-half points and finished with 34 to lead the Frogs to an impressive, early-season road win.

“I was just trying to get into a scoring position and, if [the ball] got down there, all I had to do was finish,” Jarvis said. “I had to trust my teammates that they’d move the ball around and get it inside.”



It was apparent early that St. Andrew’s didn’t have the size or strategy to slow down Jarvis’s powerful inside game. Time and again, the Frogs worked the ball inside, where Jarvis had secured position close to the basket or was rolling into space. Most of his scoring came from point-blank range; he racked up layins, put-backs and second-chance baskets.

“Some teams may not have the size, but they are laying all over [Jarvis], and they’re dropping hands and bodies down there,” Maret Coach Chuck Driesell said. “So our challenge is our guards being patient enough to find him when he’s open. We’re not just going to come down and give him the ball.”



Maret's EJ Jarvis slams in a pair of early points. (Doug Kapustin/For The Washington Post)

After Jarvis’s dominant first half, the Lions (6-1) had no choice but to shift their focus down low, and that opened up the rest of Maret’s offense. Senior Raphe Ayres, junior Alex Williams and sophomore Quincy Allen took advantage of open looks from the perimeter as the Frogs pulled away.

“We have to play at our tempo,” Jarvis said. “Hit the shooters when they’re open, and run it inside. When we do that, we’re a really good basketball [team].”

St. Andrew’s (6-2) had started the season hot, having defeated Georgetown Prep for the first time since 2014. On Tuesday, Colin Smalls led the way with 15 points, and Bligen added 14. They are two of a handful of quick and talented guards who define the team, a group that can cause fits for an opponent that doesn’t have a powerful player such as Jarvis dominating inside.