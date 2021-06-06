After going scoreless for six innings, Maret came alive in the seventh, culminating with pitcher Caroline Roy’s inside-the-park grand slam to provide the Frogs a one-run lead. Roy then threw a scoreless final inning in the circle to seal the Frogs’ 7-6 win and their first DCSAA title.
“I figured we might’ve scored one or two runs,” said Maldonado, who coached her final game with Maret before she moves to Chicago, her hometown. “But there was no giving up on this team.”
Second-seeded St. John’s (4-5), also seeking its first DCSAA title, controlled the first six innings and led 6-0 before Maldonado gathered her players at the start of the seventh. She told them, “This inning, all I want you guys to do is have fun because that’s ultimately why we’re here.” That helped relieve some of the pressure, and the fourth-seeded Frogs (9-4) started their rally.
Maret senior Alexa Cohen drove in the Frogs’ first run with a single. Senior Becca Martin-Welp and junior Lilah Genachowski followed with their own RBI singles to cut the Cadets’ lead to 6-3. Then Roy stepped to the plate with the bases loaded and one out.
Roy smacked the ball into right field, and when the ball dropped, Maldonado kept swinging her left arm near third base, signaling for her players to run home. Before St. John’s could get the ball to the plate, four runners, including Roy, had scored to give the Frogs the lead.
Entering her at-bat, Roy said she settled her nerves by thinking of her father, Cayce, who tells her to focus on making contact with the ball instead of hitting a home run.
“We had to pick it up one way or another,” Roy said. “We knew we were the underdogs and wanted to show out.”
Before the bottom of the seventh, Maldonado calmed her players by taking deep breaths with them. A St. John’s player reached second base with two outs, but Roy then forced a popup to retire the side.
With their rally complete, Maret’s players dumped Gatorade on Maldonado and ran around the infield carrying the white DCSAA championship banner. Twenty minutes earlier, none of them could have imagined they would be celebrating.
“I’ve been playing softball since middle school,” Cohen said. “And to go all this way and to be able to end it like this, it will stick with me for a really long time.”
