Second-seeded St. John’s (4-5), also seeking its first DCSAA title, controlled the first six innings and led 6-0 before Maldonado gathered her players at the start of the seventh. She told them, “This inning, all I want you guys to do is have fun because that’s ultimately why we’re here.” That helped relieve some of the pressure, and the fourth-seeded Frogs (9-4) started their rally.