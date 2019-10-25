“Game’s over,” Cooper thought after his score.

That run all but sealed the No. 2 Cougars’ 17-7 win over the No. 10 Jaguars. With the victory, Quince Orchard, which is on an 18-game winning streak, is likely to grab the top seed in the Maryland 4A West playoffs, which begin in two weeks.

AD

“Once I [saw] all green grass,” Cooper said, “I knew nobody was catching me.”

AD

Quince Orchard (8-0, 7-0 Montgomery 4A) vs. Northwest (7-1, 7-1) has been one of the area’s best rivalries over the past decade. Many of the players competed against one another in youth football.

Entering Friday, though, Quince Orchard had won the previous five meetings. Last season, Quince Orchard beat Northwest twice — by a combined score of 75-6. Still, there have been years when Quince Orchard dominates in the regular season, only to fall to Northwest later.

And this year’s Northwest team is different than it was in past years. The Jaguars run a West Coast offense under first-year coordinator Chris Samuels, the former Washington Redskins tackle. Quince Orchard remains one of Maryland’s top teams after winning last year’s 4A state championship. The Cougars defeated Damascus, one of Montgomery County’s top contenders, in September.

AD

AD

“We just kept the motor going,” linebacker Demeioun Robinson said.

Opponents know the best way to slow Quince Orchard is to stop its running game. Cooper, the school’s all-time leading rusher, paces an offense that has scored more than 50 points six times this season. The Jaguars contained Cooper during a scoreless first half Friday, but the Cougars’ ground game wore them down in the second half. Cooper finished with 161 yards on 25 carries.

Quince Orchard’s defense, which has allowed four touchdowns all season, didn’t let Northwest score until there were about five minutes remaining.

Before Cooper’s game-sealing touchdown, Quince Orchard defensive lineman Marcus Bradley got a sack on fourth down.

“[The offensive lineman] kind of overstepped me, so I gave him a move,” Bradley said. “The quarterback tried to scramble away, and I got a good grab of him.”

That paved the way for Cooper to make one of the game-changing plays he has routinely manufactured over the past two years.

AD