Before Marriotts Ridge’s golf dynasty started, it seemed the Mustangs might never get over the hump and win a state championship. Three straight years they entered the second day of the Maryland state tournament with the lead, only to have it wither away each time.

Then the Mustangs figured it out — and haven’t looked back since. Now Coach Mark Dubbs doesn’t know how he’s going to make room in the trophy case for his team’s latest piece of hardware, a state record sixth straight Maryland 1A/2A state championship. Marriotts Ridge posted a two-day team total of 625 strokes at the University of Maryland Golf Course in College Park.

“I’ll probably have to take out the two second-place [trophies],” Dubbs said. “I’ll find a place. … It’s a good problem to have.”

Whitman claimed the 3A/4A title with a total of 605.

Marriotts Ridge built an early lead behind sophomore Faith McIlvain (71-76) and senior David Stephens (75-78), who won the girls’ and boys’ 1A/2A championships, respectively.

Aside from senior Alex Pak (78-77), Dubbs was unsure who would comprise his top four this season after losing three seniors to graduation. McIlvain, Stephens and freshman Akash Marakath quickly asserted themselves when practice began in August.

McIlvain, competing in her first state tournament, said she always enjoys playing on the University of Maryland’s course. It showed — she made four birdies on the first day and had to marshal her excitement over the second 18 holes Wednesday.

“Trying my best to keep my emotions under control,” McIlvain said of the excitement from making the birdies. “I tried my best to keep it on the down low.”

She didn’t need to hide her joy for long. Afterward, the team celebrated at a local Buffalo Wild Wings, where they all signed the back of their trophy.

“I said, ‘If you ever come back to the school in 30 years and want to brag to your kids, you can ask the custodian to open the case,’ ” Dubbs said.

The Vikings’ path to the Maryland 3A/4A title was less predictable. They hadn’t claimed the state’s top prize since 2007. Whitman edged runner-up Churchill (614).

“It’s been a magical season,” Whitman Coach Karl O'Donoghue said. “We’ve done incredible things all year. This kind of tops it.”

The composition of Whitman’s top four shifted dramatically in early August when senior Jordan Cornelius enrolled in her hometown school after three years in Florida. Cornelius quickly impressed O'Donoghue.

“It was a very pleasant surprise when you get that handed to you,” O'Donoghue said of Cornelius. “Her stroke average for the regular season was right around par.”

Cornelius shot a 75-76 at the state championship, with Amanda Levy recording a team-best 76-73.

Wootton (627), Sherwood (645), South River (648) and Northern (655) rounded out the finishers in the 3A/4A.