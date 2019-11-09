“If I could have seen myself, I’m sure my eyes have never been bigger,” said Clevenger after the Mustangs’ first title in program history.

Marriotts Ridge had controlled possession for most of the contest but had nothing to show for its efforts eight minutes into the second half. As the shot attempts continued to pile up, the Mustangs began getting a familiar feeling.

“We recognized that we were dominating the game, but we tend to not get that many balls in the cage,” Coach Stacie Gado said. “We had played three overtime games already in the playoffs, so we didn’t want to go to overtime again, but we were confident if it came to that.”

Marriotts Ridge (12-3-1) started its title run with a 2-1 double-overtime win against Glenelg. The Mustangs followed up that victory with a 6-0 blowout of Wilde Lake in the second round, but they were extended beyond regulation in a 1-0 overtime win against Queen Anne’s in the quarterfinals and a 2-1 shootout win against Hereford in the semifinals.

Time after time against Oakdale (13-4), the Mustangs put the ball in the circle but could not get the finishing touch into the goal.

In the closing minutes of the first half, Marriotts Ridge forced the Oakdale goalie to make two kick saves but could not get the ball past her.

The start the second half brought more of the same. Marriotts Ridge junior attacker Kaylie Savage looked to shoot but saw her lane to the goal blocked, so she passed to senior attacker Kayla Brusco. Brusco sent the ball toward the cage, but an Oakdale defender knocked it away.

“We were there, we had opportunities, but we just couldn’t connect,” said Marriotts Ridge senior goalie Grace Tolle, who spent most of the game observing the Mustangs’ offense from the far end of the field. “Still, we didn’t give up, and it showed. We just kept trying and trying.”

Finally, that persistence paid off. From five yards outside the penalty circle, Marriotts Ridge freshman defender Sophia Baxter smacked the ball toward the far post, where Clevenger had her stick ready.

The position was a new one for Clevenger. Just two practices before the championship game, the coaches decided to shake up the team’s set plays and moved the freshman midfielder to cover the post.

“When they called the play and the ball was coming at me, I felt confident,” Clevenger said. “And then I saw everybody running at me, everybody smiling. It was a great feeling.”

