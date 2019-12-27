Harris and guard Marisa Sanchez-Henry, Howard’s stars, did just that in the second half. The pair made crucial plays down the stretch to power No. 16 Howard’s 49-47 win in Ellicott City for the Howard Holiday Classic title.

“Both of them have a lot of confidence,” Howard Coach Scott Robinson said. “That’s what you want. We want them, when they have the ball, to take the ball.”

Howard (8-0) faced a one-point deficit at the break, and Harris knew someone had to take control. The senior scored 10 of her game-high 19 points in the third quarter as the Lions gained a one-point edge entering the final period.

Still, South River (6-1) rallied, and Howard trailed by a point with about three minutes remaining. Sanchez-Henry responded by finishing layups on back-to-back possessions, providing Howard a three-point cushion with just under two minutes left.

Robinson has become accustomed to Sanchez-Henry’s clutch performances over the past four years. Since playing AAU when she was younger, Sanchez-Henry has placed a burden on herself to lead. When her teammates are struggling, Sanchez-Henry believes it’s the point guard’s responsibility to take over.

“It’s just almost like I do this everyday type of thing,” said Sanchez-Henry, who finished with 13 points. “The pressure’s going to be on me. Just making sure I keep my composure throughout times like this is important.”

South River had one final chance to score with 4.5 seconds remaining. Off an inbounds pass, Harris knocked the ball away briefly, leaving the Seahawks only a desperation shot at the buzzer.

Sanchez-Henry trusts Harris to make those late-game plays and vice versa. The backcourt duo’s chemistry could be key as the Lions hope to compete for a Maryland 4A title.

“They want the ball in their hands in crunchtime,” Robinson said, “and good things happen when we get them the ball.”

