Churchill senior Steven Mendley (WC cap) leads off his team's effort in the boys' 200-yard freestyle relay during the Maryland 4A/3A swim meet Saturday in College Park. (Doug Kapustin/For The Washington Post)

Churchill’s Steven Mendley peeked to his left before he dove to anchor the 400 freestyle relay and saw that he was more than a second behind the first-place team. Even though the Bulldog boys had already clinched their second straight Maryland 4A/3A swimming championship, he wanted to finish his high school career with a win.

By the last 50 yards, he slithered to take the lead, just as he had all Saturday at the University of Maryland’s Eppley Recreation Center. The relay team set a state record (3:09.34).

“Just knowing that you got that anchor leg in the 400 free relay and that he’s coming up to finish the race gives you a little peace in mind,” Churchill Coach Chris Tappis said.

After winning the state title last season without any first-place finishers, the Bulldogs placed first in four events to repeat. They finished with 312 total points.

The Dartmouth-bound senior also broke state records in the 50 free (20.98) and 100 free (46.29).

“I surprised myself a little bit,” Mendley said. “I definitely wanted to win, and I knew I could in both of my individual events.”



Sherwood senior Kaitlin Gravell wins the girls’ 500-yard freestyle. (Doug Kapustin/For The Washington Post)

Noah Rutberg of Churchill also posted a state record — in the 100 backstroke (50.03).

Richard Montgomery finished runner-up again with a score of 279. Blair (223), Walter Johnson (219) and Whitman (201) rounded out the top five.

Wheaton’s Alex Colson repeated as a double-winner in 200 free (1:39.72) and 100 butterfly (48.31 for a state record). Timmy Ellett of Walter Johnson was another double-winner. The senior shattered his previous state record in the 200 IM by more than three seconds (1:49.02) and also won the 100 breaststroke. Walter Johnson’s 200 free relay team also set a record (1:26.43).

On the girls’ side, Sherwood repeated as state champions with 285.5 points. The Warriors edged Bethesda-Chevy Chase (259), Walter Johnson (192.5), Quince Orchard (191) and Churchill (189). They have won three of the last four state titles.

The Warriors had three first-place finishers. Amanda Wenhold won the 50 free for the second straight year, this time by a hundredth of a second. Kaitlin Gravell and Sophia Ryan finished first in the 500 free and 100 backstroke, respectively.

“It was a little harder this year because we graduated a few good swimmers last year,” Sherwood Coach Brandon Lees said. “We knew it was going to be close.”

The Warriors and B-CC were neck and neck throughout the meet, but Sherwood’s depth prevailed late.

“It’s not just one person that carries the team for us,” Wenhold said. “Everyone’s part of the team and everyone can pull out a win or points.”

Quince Orchard’s Catherine Belyakov repeated as a double-winner in the 200 IM (2:01.41, breaking her own state record) and 100 breaststroke (1:02.71). The Cougars also broke the 400 free relay record (3:30.12). Walter Johnson’s 200 free relay team was another state record setter (1:36.13).