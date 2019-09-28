And here was the architect of that cruel gauntlet, Coach Joe Casamento, reveling in the challenge: “I don’t think there’s a kid here who would tell you that they didn’t enjoy playing these guys.”

The latest foe for St. John’s was the toughest one, a Mater Dei (Calif.) powerhouse ranked No. 1 in the nation. To contend with Mater Dei is to contend with Mater Dei’s quarterback. Friday night, that was Bryce Young, who baffled St. John’s at Catholic University.

The Cadets seized momentum with a furious rally to end the first half. They trailed 20-7 when Sol-Jay Maiava took the offense 85 yards down the field in eight plays over 2:11. Rakim Jarrett caught a quick pass and took it 38 yards, and then Maiava escaped trouble, which was near-constant in the backfield from Mater Dei’s defensive front, and squeaked in for a 15-yard touchdown run.

A rare three-and-out by Mater Dei (5-0) left St. John’s 20 seconds before halftime. Maiva needed 16. He hit Jamar Curtis, who slipped the defense on a wheel route, for a 38-yard touchdown.

“This is great,” Casamento told his team later. “We had a chance to play against the No. 1 team in America. We went out there and fought our rear ends off in the first half, played really, really well, hung on.”

And then the nation’s best team responded to a halftime deficit: a deflating, nine-play, 80-yard touchdown drive in which Young went 6-for-8 for 76 yards; a strip-sack and fumble recovery at the St. John’s 11-yard line; another touchdown on the next play; a two-play, 84-yard scoring drive. In the first half, Young was 11-for-18 for 192 yards and two touchdowns. In his next three possessions, he was 9-for-11 for 171 yards and three touchdowns.

St. John’s welcomes the difficulty of playing a national schedule, but the consequence is four losses before its first game against local competition. The Cadets were The Washington Post’s No. 1 team in the area to start the season, and perhaps this brutal early slate will prepare them for the rigors of the Washington Catholic Athletic Association.

Five weeks ago, Casamento sat on a ledge outside his team’s stadium and said, of his team’s schedule, “I don’t want us to be less than what we can be.” The schedule, he says, ensures that will not be the case. Through six weeks we know the Cadets are certainly one of the top teams in the Washington area, just not on the level of Mater Dei. In that same conversation last month, Casamento said the California dynasty is “light-years” ahead of everyone else, and on Friday night he was proven right.

