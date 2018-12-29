Bishop McNamara Coach Frank Oliver talks with his team at halftime of its 64-53 win over Roland Park Country in the Title IX Classic at the D.C. Armory. (Doug Kapustin/For The Washington Post)

An Events D.C. staffer, holding an MVP trophy, followed the ­McNamara girls’ basketball team off the court after the Mustangs’ ­64-53 win over Roland Park Country on Saturday night in its bracket championship game at the Title IX Classic. But Coach Frank ­Oliver wasn’t ready to celebrate.

“Come in close,” Oliver said as his players huddled around him at the D.C. Armory.

“I don’t feel great right now at all,” Oliver began telling his players.

“We have a chance to be a national champion,” he continued. “You may never get this chance again. Don’t waste it.”

McNamara (12-0) had just beaten a Baltimore power, but Oliver expected more of the Mustangs, holders of the No. 1 ranking in the area and in many national polls.

The Mustangs are seeking their first Washington Catholic Athletic Conference title since 2008, and Oliver knows achieving that will be a test.

[At Title IX Classic, girls’ basketball rules the day]

“We’re still a work in progress,” he said. “We have not played our best basketball yet. We’re hoping to hit our stride in January.”

Fellow WCAC power St. John’s held the top spot in many national rankings, but after it fell to Miami Country Day on Dec. 20, McNamara climbed to the top spot.

Guard Jakia Brown-Turner said the players were excited, and Oliver emphasized good preparation would help reduce the pressure that comes with the rankings.

The Mustangs have been building toward this season since Oliver took over the Forestville school’s program in 2013. McNamara’s trio of Brown-Turner, Aliyah Matharu and Madison Scott is formidable.

McNamara has taken down some of the nation’s top teams, such as Hamilton Heights Christian (Tenn.) and Southeast Raleigh (N.C.). The Mustangs have won 10 games by double digits.

[Girls’ rankings: McNamara jumps to No. 1 after loss by St. John’s]

“It’s always been my goal to win a championship,” Brown-Turner said. “Now is the time to really go and get it.”

McNamara jumped to a 9-0 lead Saturday, but it committed 10 first-half turnovers and permitted 21 fourth-quarter points. ­Brown-Turner said the Mustangs want to improve their full-court zone press as they enter the bulk of their WCAC schedule.

McNamara has played six games over the past 10 days against national competition, so Oliver also said fatigue was a factor against the Reds (11-1).

On Friday, the Mustangs play No. 9 Paul VI, which beat them in last year’s WCAC semifinals. They face St. John’s on Jan. 22, a matchup circled on many calendars around the region.

“We’re looking forward to getting back in the gym,” Oliver said, “and perfect our craft.”

Any other season, Oliver may have been pleased with his team’s performance against one of the nation’s top teams. Expectations are different this year.

After her coach’s speech, ­Brown-Turner got around to ­accepting that MVP trophy.

“As long as we’re playing ­together,” she said, “we’re good.”