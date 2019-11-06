With five minutes left in a tie game, though, senior attacker Anna Marcoon hit the mark, knocking a go-ahead goal into the back of the cage to lift the Falcons to a 2-1 win over the Patriots (10-6) and into their first state final appearance since they won the title in 2015. They will meet Dulaney, which beat Quince Orchard, 2-0, in the first semifinal.

Despite the missed chances leading up to Marcoon’s breakthrough, the senior said the Falcons (14-2) never got frustrated.

AD

AD

“We know we’re getting it there,” Marcoon said. “Every time, we know we got it there. So basically what we say to ourselves is: ‘Next time, we’ll be there again. And next time, we’ll get it in.’ ”

Old Mill (10-6) went ahead 10 minutes into the game when junior attacker Allyna Threatt scored on an assist from senior midfielder Kaiya Sabur.

The Falcons, on the other hand, struggled to get their offense going. With five minutes left in the first half, senior midfielder Lila Slattery buried a shot in the back of the net. Though they entered halftime with a tie, the Falcons were not satisfied.

“The first thing I said to them at halftime was, ‘This is not the Severna Park team I know,’ ” Severna Park Coach Shannon Garden said. “I just felt like their nerves were getting to them. Simple passes and catches were not being completed.”

AD

AD

In the second half, Severna Park started to find its touch, but the finishing blow remained elusive until Marcoon hammered her shot home. “In the first half, we were playing not to lose,” Slattery said. “In the second half, we played to win. We just calmed down.”

Quince Orchard's run ends

Quince Orchard entered the night’s first semifinal on a 12-game shutout streak dating from Sept. 20, but an onslaught of shots ended the Cougars’ momentum in a shutout loss to Dulaney.

Despite another strong defensive showing by the Cougars (13-3), the Lions (15-1) overwhelmed them with 19 shots. Quince Orchard managed just two.

“All season, we worked nonstop and played every single ball like it was life or death, and we tried to do the same thing today,” said Cougars junior goalie Caroline Simmons, who made 13 saves.

AD

AD

Quince Orchard reached the semifinal with a 1-0 win against Broadneck, a game in which the Cougars faced 20 penalty corners. The story was much the same against Dulaney, which dominated possession and took 15 corners to Quince Orchard’s one.

The Cougars took some solace in being the last Montgomery County team standing, an honor they would not have expected to hold after a rocky start. The Cougars lost two of their first three games and went to overtime in the third.

“The girls looked at each other and decided they didn’t want to lose anymore,” Coach Alicia Vincenty said. “They decided they didn’t want to get scored on anymore. And they stepped up. Instead of crumbling and having a mediocre season, they completely changed their mind-set.”

AD