Chelsey was right to be confident, as the Spartans showed their depth by placing four players in double figures in a 71-58 win at the DMV Tip-Off Showcase at North Point High in Waldorf.

“That game showed how deep we are,” St. Charles guard Omar McGann said. “We almost went to the 13th man on the bench. That’s how big we know our bench is.”

The past two seasons, St. Charles (5-0) has centered around a standout player. Last year, Darius Miles was the Spartans’ star during their Maryland 3A quarterfinals run, but he transferred to IMG Academy over the offseason.

Brooks transferred from Great Mills, and the senior has stepped into that role, entering Saturday averaging 16.8 points and 7 rebounds. The foul trouble limited the Massachusetts Lowell commit against the Pumas, however, and he finished with 10 points before fouling out in the fourth quarter.

“We can handle all things that are coming to us,” McGann said.

Chesley scored a game-high 19 points to win MVP honors. Forward Jaiden Butler replaced Brooks in the paint and chipped in with 10 points and 12 rebounds.

St. Charles built a 12-point halftime lead and never allowed Wise (1-1) back into the game. Brooks threw down an emphatic dunk midway through the fourth quarter, and he let his teammates handle the rest as he watched from the bench. That depth could be vital as St. Charles sets its sights on its first Maryland 3A title.

“[Brooks] does a lot of good things for us,” St. Charles Coach Brett Campbell said. “But for us, it’s who’s next?”

Part of the reason the Spartans can get scoring from up and down their roster is the familiarity of the players with each other. During the offseason, St. Charles players meet at a recreational gym off Post Office Road in Waldorf. They pick five players at a time and scrimmage locals. That allows every player to learn each other’s tendencies. So for McGann, it doesn’t matter who’s on the court for the Spartans.

“We’re state champs bound,” McGann said. “There’s no other way to put it.”

