“I was scared I was going to miss, so I was freaking out,” said Ellis, who finished with four points. “But at the same time, I was trying to find my inner peace. The crowd got super silent, so I just took a breath. I tried not to think about how the game was on the line.”

B-CC (5-2, 3-0 Montgomery County 4A) took a seven-point lead with 2:37 remaining after guard Lily Roberson hit jumpers on back-to-back possessions. Still, Whitman (4-5, 3-2) cut its deficit to two with 31.3 seconds remaining. The Vikings fouled Ellis on the next possession.

Standing at the line, Ellis wiped the dust off her black Nike shoes with her palms, took three dribbles with her right hand and spun the ball before sinking the first free throw.

“After I made the first one,” Ellis said, “everyone cheered so I gained a lot of confidence.”

Ellis made the second shot, and Roberson sank two more free throws on the Barons’ next possession to finish with a team-high 14 points. B-CC doesn’t usually draw large crowds for its girls’ games, Ellis said, but because Wednesday was a rivalry game, B-CC’s students stormed the court when the buzzer sounded.

Ellis’s father, Kevin, said he was praying Ellis would make her free throws, but he wasn’t surprised by the result.

Once, during an AAU game, Ellis’s team led by a point with about seven seconds remaining. Ellis ran from the other side of the court to steal the inbounds pass and finish a layup that all but sealed her team’s win.

“Late in games,” Kevin Ellis said, “this is when she excels.”

B-CC and Whitman have combined for the past five Maryland 4A West region titles, with the Barons taking the past two crowns. The crosstown foes play again Jan. 28, but B-CC has bragging rights until then, largely thanks to Ellis.