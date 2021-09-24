Aguilar joined the team this year, and throughout the Spartans’ matchup with Potomac, he was called upon in the red zone.
But after Laurel’s defense blocked the Wolverines’ extra point attempt during their overtime possession, it was all set up for Aguilar. He sent his kick through the uprights, giving the Spartans a 19-18 win on the road.
“It’s exciting,” Aguilar said smiling. “I’ve been literally waiting for this moment since before the season started.”
Laurel (3-1) and Potomac (2-1) went back and forth throughout the night. Aguilar was the first to put up points, nailing two field goals in the opening half.
While the Spartans’ defense held the Wolverines on their first drive downfield, running back Jamare Glasker was able to find the end zone and tie the game before halftime, 6-6.
After a quiet third quarter, Laurel’s Leo Arnold ran straight through the Wolverines defense for a 70-yard touchdown to give his team the lead.
“We just had to lock in,” Arnold said. “We were struggling in the beginning, but we just had to keep pushing.”
With less than nine minutes left, Potomac responded with a scoring drive of its own, taking advantage of prime field position after a kickoff return landed it at the Laurel 40-yard line. Quarterback Rafeal Stevens Jr. tucked the ball and ran it in himself to even the score at 12.
Headed into overtime, the Wolverines had the first opportunity to score, and Glasker ran it straight up the middle for his second touchdown. But after the missed extra point, the door was open for Laurel.
A fourth-down touchdown pass by the Spartans put the teams level again, and Mayo said that there was never any doubt in his mind that Aguilar would come through where Potomac didn’t.
“He gives us a shot,” Mayo said. “You’ve got to have all facets of the game. The kicking game is important, and this is a perfect example.”
Aguilar said there was just one thing he was thinking about as he stepped up for his moment in the spotlight.
“Just don’t miss,” he said, laughing.
Read more: