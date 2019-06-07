Yorktown's Lauren Flynn moves the ball down field during her team’s 4-0 victory in Glen Allen, Va., over Kellam High. (Julia Rendleman for The Washington Post)

Yorktown midfielder Lacey McCormack scored her second goal of the morning and splashed her way through a maze of puddles back to the midfield circle.

The No. 2 Patriots had entered Friday’s Class 6 semifinal game against Kellam with an unstoppable offense, having spent the spring racking up goals and victories. With a decisive 4-0 win at Deep Run High, Yorktown proved that Mother Nature was just as helpless as most Northern Virginia defenses in slowing down their attack.

McCormack’s hat trick highlighted the latest barrage of goals. She scored two off corner kicks in the first half and then added a third shortly after the break.

“Once we got those two that momentum really helped us through the rest of the game to have a strong, positive attitude,” McCormack said. “Going into the game we knew we had to start really strong.”

Yorktown (22-0-1) has scored three or more goals in 18 of their 23 matches. The Patriots also posted their 13th shutout of the spring to hand Kellam (21-1-0) its first loss.

“We know that when you get this far in the tournament you’re not going to get many opportunities for shots on goal,” Yorktown coach Hannah Laman-Maharg said. “Our offense does a great job, but I also have to give credit to the defense. The offense is what gets us the tallies but the defense also holds the other team.”



T.C. Williams is moving onto the Class 6 state championship and will play Yorktown. (Julia Rendleman for The Washington Post)

The Patriots last faced Kellam in the 2017 Class 6 championship, a 1-0 victory for the Patriots. Now, they will return to the title game — scheduled for 3 p.m. at Hermitage High in Henrico — for the second time in three seasons.

Titans earn first title appearance

With rain pummeling the field at Deep Run, the second game of the day was moved to nearby Douglas S. Freeman High, which has a turf field.

Much like Yorktown, No. 1 T.C. Williams got off to a quick start on offense, scoring two goals in the opening 10 minutes. The Titans added one more late to earn a 3-1 win and move on to the first state championship in program history.

“They dug really deep,” Coach Ally Wagner said. “With the delay and the moving, they were able to stay focused and come out strong.”

With four and a half minutes remaining and the Titans up 2-1, sophomore midfielder Erika Harwood poked the ball out a scrum with a defender and the goalie and put it into an empty net to seal the victory. Harwood had been limping around with an injury earlier in the half and came right off after handing her team a semifinal victory.

“[Yorktown] is such a solid team,” Wagner said. “I think this is going to be a great matchup tomorrow.”