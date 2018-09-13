Stone Bridge's Payton Hunter runs back a punt in the second quarter against Madison in Vienna. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

Minutes after a 49-21 win over Madison in which his team made five interceptions, had five touchdowns of 50 or more yards and generally showed up another strong Fairfax County opponent, Stone Bridge Coach Mickey Thompson gathered his team and preached improvement.

“Feels like a loss, doesn’t it?” he asked his players, who murmured in agreement.

The No. 10 Bulldogs have won their first three games by a combined score of 161-30. They took a 28-0 lead into halftime Thursday night. But those three second-half touchdowns, as well as a flurry of penalties, bothered Thompson and his coaching staff.

“We didn’t play very well in the second half, certainly,” Thompson said. “Offensively and defensively but especially defensively. That’s something we have to get better at. We need to put teams away when we have them on the ropes.”

Thompson’s take is both that of a longtime coach seeking perfection and of a leader of a program primed for a deep playoff run.

Last week, Stone Bridge beat Lake Braddock, a consistent power in Fairfax County, 70-3. And Madison came into this week’s matchup at 3-0, a sure playoff contender. But the Warhawks looked porous against the Bulldogs’ offense, giving up their most points since November 2013.

That Bulldogs offense might be the best in Northern Virginia this fall. They returned running back Nick Mell, an Army commit, and quarterback Mason Tatum.

Tatum played an efficient game, throwing two touchdowns in the first half before taking a back seat in the second. That’s when Mell took over, racing to touchdowns of 57 and 72 yards before adding a third from five yards. He finished with six carries for 155 yards.

“We just have to keep that Stone Bridge name, and the expectation is to put a lot of points up,” Mell said. “We have to do that every week.”

The Warhawks’ attack was led by two quarterbacks, junior Ry Yates and senior Patrick Berry. Madison settled in after halftime, piecing together a 16-play scoring drive and finding success on the ground.

For the Bulldogs’ defense, senior cornerback Payton Hunter was the star of the first half. He had two interceptions and a 65-yard punt return for a touchdown. Thompson called the Rock Ridge transfer a “dynamic athlete” but one of many on the Bulldogs’ roster.

“A lot of these guys aren’t getting touches, so it’s tough on them. [Hunter] is a great wide receiver, and he didn’t play the second half, and we didn’t really get our running back the ball,” Thompson said. “We have a lot of guys.”

Hunter said that he’s starting to get accustomed to moments like the postgame speech, when a 28-point win isn’t enough to celebrate.

“It is different,” he said of the Stone Bridge standard. “But I do feel like the game was too close, to be honest. We wanted to make a statement.”