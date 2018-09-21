Flint Hill's Miles Thompson, left, and Zach Garcia trot on the field after halftime of the Huskies' 42-0 win over Collegiate on Friday in Oakton, Va. (Samantha Pell/Washington Post)

No. 11 Flint Hill had one goal coming into the season: repeat as the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division I champions. Friday’s 42-0 shutout performance against Collegiate (Richmond), proved the team is capable of doing just that.

In a rematch of last year’s VISAA Division I title game, and facing one of the top teams they will play all season, Huskies quarterback Miles Thompson connected with wide receiver Justice Ellison for a 70-yard touchdown less than a minute in. Flint Hill (3-0) continued to press the gas early, racking up six touchdowns in the first half.

“I just think as a team we did a lot of things very well, and one of the big things was we came out with great intensity and we played fast,” Flint Hill Coach Tom Verbanic said. “Like I keep on saying, when we play fast, we are a pretty good football team.”

With so many weapons on Flint Hill’s side of the field, Collegiate (2-1) was overwhelmed the entire night. Thompson, committed to the University of Pennsylvania as a defensive back, was 8-of-9 for 220 yards passing with three touchdowns and one interception. He also rushed for 54 yards and a touchdown.

[Flint Hill stays at No. 11 in Football Top 20 rankings]

Flint Hill won last year’s title matchup, also in Oakton, 33-21. Friday’s performance was far more dominant.

Huskies running back Jordan Houston, a University of Maryland commit, had 11 carries for 136 yards and two touchdowns. Houston had touchdown carries of 34 and 49 yards.

“My linemen, they just open up the hole pretty good so I can’t take all of the credit,” Houston said. “If they take care of things up front, they take care of me, which is pretty nice.”

Huskies wide receiver/defensive back Trey Rucker tallied four catches for 133 yards and two touchdowns. Rucker’s highlight of the night was his 92-yard touchdown off a pass from Thompson in the first quarter.

“It’s really hard for a defense to have to guard so many guys that are so athletic,” Thompson said. “It is kind of pick your poison.”

With 14 wins in a row dating to last season, the Huskies say the pressure of maintaining the streak is just another obstacle to overcome.

“We’re going to find out if we are doing well or not,” Verbanic said of keeping the team focused in the coming weeks. “That is 100 percent always a concern.”

Thompson said the team felt as if it didn’t have the best showing the first couple weeks of the season, but practices leading up to playing Collegiate were the best they’ve had since he arrived last year.

Last week, the Huskies scored 48 points in the first half of a 50-14 blowout of Blue Ridge. Houston rushed for 189 yards and two touchdowns. Thompson rushed for 89 yards and also had two touchdowns.

“Me and my team, we just know what we bring to the table,” Houston said.