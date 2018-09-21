Bullis running back Eric McKan has developed a postgame routine for games such as Friday night’s, when he carries the ball more than 20 times.

McKan hops in an ice bath when he returns home and pulls up the Netflix app on his phone. Iron Fist, one of McKan’s favorite shows, released a new season this month, so he has stayed entertained.

Friday night, McKan planned to go through that cycle with a greater sense of pride. McKan rushed for 211 yards and two touchdowns on 37 carries, leading No. 14 Bullis to a 22-14 win over No. 7 Quince Orchard, one of the area’s best private vs. public games this season. The Bulldogs have beaten the Cougars consecutive years.

“There were three different newspapers that said we would lose,” McKan said. “They can’t say nothing now.”

McKan is a physical running back even as a younger kid, so his teams have relied on him to carry the offensive load. McKan averaged 132.5 rushing yards per game last year.

But McKan has focused on improving his speed over the past three years. This past summer, McKan’s speed coach put the senior through lifting and agility drills every day to make him more explosive.

With dual-threat quarterback Jackson Greenleaf, the Bulldogs use a run-heavy system. Bullis displayed that same offense during its 42-41 overtime win over Quince Orchard last season, when McKan ran for 147 yards and two touchdowns.

[From 2017: Bullis holds off Quince Orchard for 42-41 OT victory]

“We knew if it was a long game and we slowed the game down, we weren’t gonna be able to last with them,” Bullis Coach Pat Cilento said. “We have too many players going both ways.”

Cilento preached physicality throughout the week in practice, and the host Bulldogs passed four times Friday and loaded the box on defense. Quince Orchard running back Marquez Cooper, who rushed for 391 yards through his team’s first three games, ran for 75 yards on 19 carries.

Bullis had extra time to prepare for the Cougars because it came off a bye week, but Cilento worried the unusual schedule would make his team sluggish. Instead, the Bulldogs jumped out to a 15-0 lead behind touchdowns from Ohio State commit Bryson Shaw and McKan. Cilento noticed Quince Orchard was focused on stopping Shaw, so McKan took the majority of Bullis’ carries.

Near the end of the first half, Bullis students chanted “We want Landon,” signaling they were ready for a new challenge. Quince Orchard stormed back, though.

In the third quarter, Cooper rushed in a touchdown. But in the final minute of the period, a fight broke out between the teams near Bullis’ sideline. Four Quince Orchard players were ejected.

Cooper scored again with about four and a half minutes remaining. Quince Orchard didn’t onside kick, though, and the Bulldogs ran out the clock by giving the ball to McKan.

“It shows we can compete with anybody,” Cilento said as Bullis seeks an IAC championship.

After the game, each of McKan’s family members and friends asked for individual photos with McKan on the field, savoring his career night. About three minutes later, McKan was done with the pictures and headed toward his ice bath when one of his friends approached the group and seemed to have a dire question.

“Can you get [a photo] on my phone?”