But when Brooks reentered in overtime, he took control. The senior scored six of his team’s eight points in the extra period and teammate Tremaine Chesley made the game-winning layup in a 65-63 win in Waldorf for the 14th-ranked Spartans.

“[Brooks] puts a lot of pressure on himself,” St. Charles Coach Brett Campbell said. “He feels like at times he has to go above and beyond. We tell him, ‘Just be Max Brooks.’ ”

Soon after fans took their seats in the packed gym at St. Charles, Tweedy and Brooks displayed flashes of their athleticism. Tweedy threw down windmill dunks in warmups, and Brooks finished an alley-oop within the first two minutes of the game.

The last time two seniors who would play Division I basketball competed on the same court in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference was 2016. North Point featured Jalen Gibbs, who committed to Drake out of high school and now plays at Mount St. Mary’s; Mekhi McCray, who plays for George Mason, starred at St. Charles.

The SMAC regularly produces state contenders in football, but it is not as accomplished in basketball.

“SMAC is where it’s at,” said Brooks, a Massachusetts Lowell commit who finished with eight points. “We have good talent, too. People underestimate us.”

Being a Division I player in the SMAC brings pressure and a spotlight that other players don’t experience. Conference coaches have looked through video trying to find weaknesses in Tweedy and Brooks, while Tweedy said opponents often talk trash to him.

Those experiences have helped Tweedy and Brooks build a bond even though they play for rival teams. They dreamed of playing Division I basketball since they were kids despite not having a lot of players in their league to follow.

“It’s kind of hard, people talking about you and everything,” said Tweedy, who has scholarship offers from Howard and Loyola. “It’s kind of distracting a little bit. I just want to play hard.”

Tweedy outplayed Brooks for most of Friday, scoring a game-high 22 points while Brooks guarded him for portions of the game. But Brooks got the final word in OT.

Before heading back to their respective locker rooms after the game, Tweedy and Brooks met near midcourt for a hug.