Friendship Collegiate senior defensive back Hasan Mosley sat in coverage Friday with 50 seconds left against Champe and stared down quarterback Zack Jackson. With No. 17 Friendship up 14-7 and Champe sitting on Friendship’s 20-yard line facing a third and nine, Mosley knew what Champe was going to run — and he was going to spoil it.

Arms outstretched as he perfectly timed Champe wide receiver Tyler Savage’s straight go route to the end zone, Mosley snagged the ball out of the air and ran 109 yards for a school record-setting pick-six. The touchdown as time expired sealed a 20-7 win in Aldie in the opener for both teams.

“Hasan is a leader,” Friendship Coach Mike Hunter said. “He made a lot of plays for us last year so that was kind of expected. When he caught the interception, I am on the sidelines yelling, ‘Run, run. Run it out!’ Just because I knew that he is that type of playmaker that could make something happen.”

Minutes after the game a throng of Friendship teammates shouted fanatically, “The defense got us!” Mosley said the team had been studying Champe film for the past couple weeks so he knew the defense could step up at the right time.

“All week they coached us up on what routes they were going to run,” Mosley said. “And the DB crew, started off shaky, but we got back on track.”

Friendship opened the game with a 49-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Dyson Smith to wide receiver Jaiden Riddick on its first play. By halftime, the score remained 7-0, with Champe unable to move the ball against Friendship’s defense.

“We got a lot of playmakers on both sides of the ball and on special teams,” Hunter said. “We just came out a little sloppy. I am going to attribute some of that to first game jitters, but I got a lot of work to do getting them guys back focused for this week.”

Champe, a Loudoun County powerhouse, didn’t score until the 10:04 mark of the fourth quarter, off a 45-yard touchdown reception by wide receiver Tyler Savage. Champe finished 8-4 and ranked No. 20 in The Washington Post last season. This year, Champe returns nine starters and has a new quarterback at the helm — junior Caleb Ratcliffe, who made his first varsity start before exiting the game in the fourth quarter because of an injury.

“We thought it was going to be easy at first,” Mosley said. “But in the end we just had to refocus and we did.”