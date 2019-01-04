With about five minutes remaining in Friday night’s blowout victory, St. John’s guard Caramina Tanedo drove hard into the lane, slamming into a Bishop Ireton defender and softly laying the ball in for an and-one.

“Aye, Mina!” a Cadets coach yelled from the sideline, signaling her with a flex of his muscles when she looked over.

For the No. 2 Cadets to continue their dominance of the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference, they will need strength in numbers from players such as Tanedo. St. John’s got that support, showing depth and discipline in a comfortable 76-44 win in Alexandria over the No. 11 Cardinals.

“I’m glad they’ve given me the opportunity to step up and that they believe in me that much,” Tanedo said. “It’s a lot, but I’m thankful for it.”

The junior guard missed all of last season with a knee injury and watched from the sideline as the Cadets won conference and state titles. She opened this season as the team’s fifth starter, joining a stacked starting lineup with Carly Rivera, Alex Cowan, Malu Tshitenge-Mutombo and Azzi Fudd. All four boast experience and skill.

On Friday, Tanedo played with aggression on both ends, and St. John’s (14-1, 5-0 WCAC), which had to go to its bench early because of foul trouble, got strong production from junior Kelis Corley and sophomore Taylor Napper.

“We don’t need them to do a ton for us to be special,” Coach Jonathan Scribner said. “But they can’t shy away from the moment.”

The teams were tied at 10 after the first quarter, and it appeared Ireton (8-5, 2-1) was poised to give the Cadets a run. The Cardinals have not beaten the Cadets in more than a decade but came into Friday with WCAC title hopes.

Fudd started to heat up in the second quarter, and the Cadets’ defense clamped down on Ireton’s guards, forcing turnovers and converting them into easy baskets. That trend continued with each quarter as the lead grew steadily. Fudd finished with 29 points.

The result could be a bad sign for the rest of the WCAC. Two weeks ago, St. John’s lost to Miami Country Day, which, like the Cadets, is ranked nationally, at the Nike Tournament of Champions in Phoenix. This is the third straight year that the Cadets have dropped a game in their trip to the heralded tournament.

Each of the past two seasons, St. John’s followed that loss with a double-digit winning streak and a pair of championships.