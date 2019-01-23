Flint Hill's Qudus Wahab goes up for a block on Maret's Raphe Ayres during the Huskies’ 72-52 win over the visiting Frogs on Wednesday in Oakton. (Doug Kapustin/For The Washington Post)

Six-foot-10 Qudus Wahab caught an entry pass, made a quick turn to the basket and slammed the ball through with force, giving No. 4 Flint Hill its first two points of what would be a 72-52 Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference win over No. 19 Maret on Wednesday night in Oakton.

The Huskies got their next two points when 6-8 Dowar Jioklow caught the ball on the wing, dribbled behind his back as he slipped through the lane and then put in a layup he made look easy. After the ball fell through, Jioklow stood waiting at the baseline, ready to be the point man of a full-court press.

The size and versatility of Flint Hill continues to dominate the MAC — and just about anyone the Huskies have played. They improved to 17-1 overall, 5-1 in the MAC with their dismantling of the Frogs, which left them alone atop the league. It also marked their 15th straight win, the best start of Coach Rico Reed’s 14-year tenure.

“We’re just excited right now for the future,” Wahab said. “Compared to last year we’re a lot better. We are more mature and play better defense.”

Last year’s team went 22-8 and won the MAC regular season championship but fell to St. James in the tournament championship. That was the program’s first conference championship of any kind since 2011. This year, they want to win all the hardware. Their size advantage will be key.

“It’s about finding advantages and with the size we have there’s an opportunity to find that advantage on every possession if we’re patient,” Reed said. “We want to play fast but that doesn’t necessarily mean taking a fast shot.”

On Wednesday night, Maret (15-4, 4-2 MAC) was playing without integral big man E.J. Jarvis, who was out with an injury. The Frogs had no answer for Wahab in his absence, their quick and gritty guard play consistently canceled out by easy interior buckets on the other end.

Wahab picked up two fouls early and sat out the entire second quarter, but still finished with 24 points to lead the Huskies. Flint Hill led the entire game but pulled away in the third quarter, looking every bit like a conference power.

When asked afterward about his team extending its win streak, Reed said he had no idea what the number was. He and the players are happy about their hot start, but they’re not satisfied.

“We literally refer to it as one-game championships and I know some people call that an exaggeration but that’s really our mantra,” he said. “That’s what we talk about. We celebrated this one and now we’re already onto Friday.