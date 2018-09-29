Good Counsel linebacker Julio Ayamel, left, and running back Latrele Palmer have time to pose on the sideline near the end of their 56-7 win over Northwest. (Kyle Melnick/Washington Post)

After finishing the postgame handshake line following their 56-7 win over No. 11 Northwest on Saturday, Good Counsel football players celebrated on the field by dancing, picking each other up and taking photos.

The players then huddled for Coach Andy Stefanelli’s postgame speech, which the second-year coach began by congratulating them. Then, he changed the tone.

“Really, that was the preseason,” he told his team. “The real season starts next week.”

No. 5 Good Counsel (4-1) ended its nonconference schedule with a dominant victory over a Montgomery County public school, but the Falcons aren’t satisfied. Their goal is to win the WCAC.

Stefanelli turned his players’ attention to No. 2 Gonzaga, which the Falcons play next week to open conference play. Good Counsel wants revenge after losing to the Eagles in last year’s WCAC semifinals.

“I’ve been waiting for this for a year,” an assistant coach yelled.

In the second quarter Saturday, running back Latrele Palmer jogged five yards into the end zone, walked back to Good Counsel’s sideline and shrugged.

“It’s too easy,” he told his teammates.

Palmer’s score put Good Counsel up, 21-0. There were still about 36 minutes to play, but the senior was ready for another challenge.

It has looked easy for the Falcons, who last week took down Bishop Sullivan, 55-0, after beating them by three points in 2017.

Stefanelli credited much of that improvement to a more experienced squad, led by seniors on both sides of the ball. Plus, Stefanelli said his players better understand his schemes and practice routine after playing under him for a season.

The majority of Good Counsel’s starters cracked jokes, took pictures and cheered from the sideline in the second half. While Good Counsel brought in key transfers, Notre Dame commit Cam Hart said every player meshed because of their similar sense of humor.

Good Counsel rushed for 354 yards and six touchdowns against the Jaguars (4-1). Three of the Falcons’ offensive linemen are among the top Maryland recruits in 247Sports’ rankings.

Stefanelli said he’s still adding elements to his spread offense, which will provide quarterback Kamerun Snell more freedom.

“It’s not a difference between the players,” Hart said, “we’re just expecting to win championships and expecting to go 12-0.”

Good Counsel coaches still wanted to see progress, and despite the blowout, they were vocal during the rare plays when the Falcons erred.

The Falcons turned the ball over four times during their loss to St. Joseph’s Prep in Pennsylvania on Sept. 14. Now, if a player makes a mistake in practice, he has to perform five burpees.

Stefanelli knows his squad needs to clean up its penalties and giveaways to win the WCAC for the first time in six years. He encouraged his players to celebrate this weekend, but he ended his postgame meeting with a warning.

“It’s gonna be a hard week.”