Anthony adjusted, scoring two touchdowns on the ground, and sophomore running back Dadrian Carter-Williams rushed for 122 yards to send the Wolverines to the state final for the fifth time. They will play Middletown, a 31-27 winner over Elkton, in next Saturday’s 2A final at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis.

Crump has been through his fair share of state playoffs — the Wolverines (12-1) have reached the postseason nine of the past 10 years — but this will mark his first trip to the state final as a head coach.

“I’ve been here 20 years, 10 years as the head coach,” said Crump. “And I’ve done this before as an assistant, and now I’m just trying to get the program back to championship level.”

Potomac won back-to-back state titles in 2004 and 2005, when Crump was an assistant. The Wolverines haven’t been back to the finals since.

Crump believes this could be the school’s third title team, especially with a defense that didn’t give up a touchdown and notched four sacks against the Titans.

New Town’s success this season was largely thanks to a blitzing defense and the offensive tandem of sophomore running back Zavion Woodward and senior quarterback Brian Williams.

But it was the Wolverines whose rushing game that put its stamp on things.

“The offense’s average was 41 points a game,” said Crump, referring to his team’s earlier record this season. “We won the game. I don’t really care about averaging 41 at this point. I just care about winning.

“It just feels rewarding,” Crump said. “Because the kids work hard. They work year-round.”

