Eugene Asante, right, entered the game late in the first quarter and ran for 149 yards as Westfield beat Lake Braddock in the opener for both teams. (Daniel Kucin Jr./For The Washington Post)

Westfield functions as one of two things on an opponents’ schedule. For the skilled and ambitious, the Bulldogs present an opportunity for a signature win; for most everyone else, No. 5 Westfield is simply a penciled-in loss — and often a bad one.

For the first quarter of Friday night’s season-opening 42-21 win over No. 16 Lake Braddock, the host Bruins had the former on their minds. Lake Braddock had finished the 2017 season strong and had the Bulldogs on its home turf.

But as Westfield (1-0) grew comfortable and confident, the window of opportunity for the Bruins closed. The Bulldogs shook off the rust and won their 25th straight, very much resembling the team that has won the past three Virginia Class 6 titles.

“It’s humbling to get everyone’s best shot, but it just means we push it every night. We come out and play,” Westfield senior wide receiver Taylor Morin said.

The change in momentum came when senior running back Eugene Asante entered the game. The two-way player was held out of the Bulldogs’ first two possessions and watched his team go three-and-out on both.

[Friendship Collegiate’s defense steps up in win over Champe]

Asante came in for the final play of the first quarter and eased into effectiveness. He got a one-yard run, then a five-yarder, then a 15-yard dash. Another 15-yarder two plays later had him swaying to the beat of the band in the backfield on the next play, looking calm and comfortable. The Bulldogs scored on a 35-yard strike from junior quarterback Noah Kim to Morin a play later and never looked back.

“I know what Eugene can do on the offensive side of the ball, but we’re going to need him to do a lot on defense this year. Early on I wanted Eugene to be fresh enough to play defense,” Coach Kyle Simmons said. “But when he did come in, he gave us a spark.”

After Morin’s touchdown, Westfield’s offense settled in and scored once more before halftime on a nine-yard catch by Sean Goodman . The Bulldogs opened the second half with three quick scores as Kim picked apart the Bruins’ secondary. A quarter and a half after their slow start, the Bulldogs led 35-7.

[The Washington Post’s Top 20 football rankings]

Asante is just one of the major offensive weapons that return this year for the Bulldogs. Kim, Morin and senior wide receiver Bizzet Woodley joined the running back in making up most of the Bulldogs’ offense last season. All four showed off Friday.

Kim finished 11 for 15 for 155 yards and five touchdowns, finding Woodley and Morin twice each in the end zone.

“If [Kim] plays well, we’re going to be tough to beat,” Simmons said.

Morin, a Wake Forest commit, added a key second-half interception, and Asante finished with 15 carries for 149 yards. Sophomore quarterback Billy Edwards provided some highlights in his first start for Lake Braddock (0-1), throwing for three touchdowns on the night. But the experience of Westfield’s stars turned the game from an upset special to win No. 25 in a row.

“Being in this program, you lose so many talented guys every year,” Asante said. “So being with these guys, truthfully there’s not another group I’d play football with. They’re pushing me every day.”