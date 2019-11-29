Terry found the end zone from five yards out to seal No. 13 Northwest’s 22-13 win over No. 2 Quince Orchard, the defending Maryland 4A champion, in Gaithersburg. It was fitting Northwest that sealed the game with a run because the Jaguars ran all over what was believed to be one of the area’s top defenses — on its own field.

The Jaguars will play Wise on Friday for the Maryland 4A championship at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

“We just decided coming in it was going to be a fight until the end and it was going to be physical, and we just had to be more physical than them,” Northwest Coach Mike Neubeiser said as his players yelled “best coach in the county.”

Quince Orchard (12-1) entered Friday having beaten rival Northwest (12-1) in the teams’ previous six meetings. The Cougars, who had scored at least 50 points nine times this season, became cautious Friday, though, and it cost them.

All season, Northwest controlled games by putting the ball in quarterback Jordan Morse’s hands and spreading the field with its West Coast offense. That strategy didn’t work in a 17-7 loss to Quince Orchard last month, so Northwest changed its ­approach: It would wear down the Cougars with its running game.

“We had to change the game plan,” Northwest running back Joseph Bruno said. “We knew we had to run it down their throats.”

Northwest ran for 253 yards and three touchdowns against Quince Orchard, led by Terry, who rushed for 153 yards and two scores on 22 carries. After leading 16-13 at halftime, Northwest didn’t allow Quince Orchard to get on track. The Jaguars focused on stopping the Cougars’ rushing attack, and the hosts didn’t find the end zone in the second half.

Before Terry’s game-winning run, Northwest’s offense displayed its versatility. Facing a fourth and seven from the Quince Orchard 18, Morse found wide receiver Ryan Beach for a 12-yard gain. Then Northwest reverted to the strategy no opponent had seen this season: give the ball to its running back and let him do the rest.

“It’s really our Super Bowl,” Neubeiser said. “We were super excited. We got one more left, but it was a great feeling tonight.”

