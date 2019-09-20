Roosevelt Coach Thomas Green looks on as the Raiders play against Suitland. (Daniel Jones/Washington Post)

Suitland is one of the smaller schools in Maryland’s 4A class, and the Rams’ 5-foot-8, 140-pound quarterback Malachi Perry would qualify as undersized in most football jurisdictions above Pee Wee.

“You put some water in his pocket and he’ll be 145,” Suitland Coach Ed Shields estimated.

Mass didn’t much matter in Suitland’s 34-7 victory Friday night over Eleanor Roosevelt in Greenbelt.

A loud Suitland crowd followed the Rams (3-0) 17 miles around the Beltway and provided the majority of the ambience Friday night.

The traveling Rams fans’ repeated chants of “Suuitlaand . . . Suuitlaand . . .” made for a fitting soundtrack as their squad piled up 34 consecutive points.

When the season started, quarterback was squarely second in Perry’s list of football priorities. The junior was third string at the position, whereas he starts at defensive back. The Rams were returning senior Damien Partee under center.

[A year after heartbreak, Watkins Mill gets even with Blake]

But injuries to Partee and his backup last week against Oxon Hill put the spotlight on Perry. He remembers the moment the burden was placed on his shoulders.

“Fourth quarter, about two minutes left last Friday,” Perry recalled. “When the quarterback went down, I knew I had to step up and deliver the win.”

Perry had not started a varsity game before. Even his junior varsity experience was limited. Shields racked his brain to think of Perry starting a JV game at quarterback and ultimately came up empty.

[No. 5 Good Counsel rides its defense to win over No. 20 Spalding]

“He hasn’t had a lot of it out there,” Shields concluded. “But he’s kinda that guy that you can put anywhere.”

Perry completed 6 of 13 passes for 80 yards and a touchdown. He had a 39-yard completion to Keenan Johnson on a fake end-around in the second quarter, and he found Jermawn Ford Jr. for a 23-yard touchdown on the final play of the first half.

Suitland running back Latrell McCants finished with 176 all-purpose yards and scored the Rams’ first points with a 92-yard kickoff return in the second quarter.

McCants returned the second-half kickoff to the end zone, too, hurdling a Raiders would-be tackler on the way — though that return was negated by a holding penalty.

Roosevelt (1-2) went three-and-out on its first possession, then had its punt blocked. Still, the Raiders scored first when they blocked a Suitland punt and Darius Bryant recovered the loose ball in the end zone.

Roosevelt’s offense crossed midfield just twice in the first three quarters and failed to enter the Suitland red zone the entire game.