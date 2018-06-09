The handshake line ended, and suddenly the two red-faced men came nose-to-nose at the middle of the field, screaming curses, arching their shoulders, appearing ready to swing.

Oakton Coach Jake Bullock ran into the middle of them and drove his assistant, Aaron Solomon, back like a football sled, away from Robinson Coach Matt Curran. Before Bullock got him too far away, Curran spat, “That’s bush league, Aaron. You’re a [expletive].”

Minutes earlier, with 50 seconds left in the Virginia Class 6 boys’ lacrosse state final Saturday afternoon at Deep Run, Solomon had called for a stick check on Robinson’s Nicholas Rowlett, the faceoff man who had just scored seemingly to put the game away. It was a legal call, but many on the Robinson sideline believed it was inappropriate to ask at that time of the game and on a faceoff man because players at the position often play with pockets on their sticks that are larger than what is allowed in the rules.

Solomon, who declined to comment for this story, later told a player’s mother that he asked for the check after seeing Robinson players crowd around Rowlett to prevent anyone from seeing him adjust the strings of his stick.

The referees tested Rowlett’s pocket, found it was deeper than regulation, disallowed the goal and assessed Robinson a three-minute penalty.

What was going to be an 11-9 Robinson lead stayed at 10-9, and the Rams had to play a man down without their faceoff man, whom Curran called “my best player.”

Oakton’s Jared Cole, who finished with six goals, seized the chance. He tied the game with 39.8 seconds left, and after the Cougars won the faceoff, his shot erased a five-goal fourth-quarter deficit to deliver Oakton an 11-10 state championship victory over No. 7 Robinson.

“It’s a really bush-league move to call it on the faceoff guy,” Curran said. “Whatever. If that’s the way you have to win.”

“If it’s in the rules, it’s in the rules,” Bullock said. “When you put everything on the line, no matter which side you’re on, it’s hard to control emotions when you care that much.”

After Oakton (17-3) scored first in the game, the Rams (18-3) went on a 4-0 run and controlled the flow until the final moments. It took a 70-yard heave by Doug Preaskorn at the halftime buzzer for Oakton to enter the break down three. Then the Oakton defense clamped down and Cole went to work. He scored once but knows the stick check was “crucial” for the final result.

“It was a good call by our coaching staff and helped us win,” Cole said.

After the handshake line, while the coaches went at it, players from the two teams chirped at one another .

“At the end of the day, it’s a game,” Bullock said. “We have to remember that. . . . But if we were in their shoes, we would be just as upset. Who knows?”