As the ball left Will Mize’s left cleat and curled to the back post of the goal, nobody on his team really knew what to think.

Teammates sometimes tease Oakton’s senior midfielder that he needs to find a left foot, and the shot he had just attempted was an ambitious one. In sudden-death overtime in the Cougars’ Class 6 semifinal game against Stuart, Mize was trying to beat one of the best goalkeepers in Northern Virginia, trying to send his team to a state final and trying, after not being a starter, to be the hero.

“Yes, my left foot isn’t the best,” Mize said. “When the ball was still in the air I’m just hoping to see it curl. To see it go in was unbelievable.”

His game-winner marked the end of what had been a draining two hours for both teams. No. 1 Oakton (19-0-2) had been pounding away at No. 6 Stuart’s tight defense, hoping for something like the many outbursts of goals they’ve produced in their undefeated season.

Especially toward the end of regulation, they came close. Senior midfielder Bryan Silver moved from a deeper, defensive role up to striker and caused problems for the Raiders. But stellar play from Stuart goalkeeper Jose Machado and a disciplined back line kept the Raiders alive. It wasn’t until Mize entered the game, got the ball on the right flank, cut it inside and took a chance that the Cougars could release that tension.

“He’s got more goals per minute than anybody on this team,” Coach Ralph Perkins said of Mize. “He didn’t play until the last 10 or 15 minutes today, but every time he goes in he makes a difference. I must be the biggest idiot in the world for not having him in there more.”

The loss marks the end of a magical season for Stuart (16-3-1), which hadn’t won even a district title in 26 years. The team turned a surprising start into sustained success into outright supremacy over most of the area. It won a district title and a regional title and took down South Lakes, a strong team from the oft-dominant Liberty District, in the state quarterfinals.

With Stuart playing under a young coach, Dylan Forshay, in its first season in Class 6 after being moved up from Class 5, no one knew what to expect. Probably not a trip to Deep Run on the second Friday of June.

“I don’t care if we won 7-0 this game, they shouldn’t hang their heads,” Perkins said of the Raiders. “A young team, so gutsy. A class act. I can’t say enough good things about them.”

Oakton’s defense was close to flawless. Senior Jonny Silver started in goal despite missing time recently with an illness. Oakton had its graduation Friday morning before the game, and Silver didn’t feel well enough to walk. But he made the decision to play in the late afternoon and kept the Cougars’ chances alive with a steady performance.

“These guys are all behind me,” Silver said. “They told me there was no pressure on me and that they had my back. That made me feel so much better.”

The Cougars will face Cosby in the Class 6 championship on Saturday at 5:15 p.m.