O’Connell skates to victory against neighborhood rival Yorktown on Friday night in Arlington. (By Julia Karron/For the Washington Post)

On the O’Connell hockey warmups, the team’s hashtag for the season — #NeverEnough — is scrawled across the back in bold, blue lettering.

Coach Flip Collins offered a brief explainer: “Instead of going a mile, you go a little bit more than a mile. You go more than an inch. You go to the goal lines. You try to finish every little play.”

The 10th-ranked Knights clearly took the message to heart Friday night, beating No. 4 Yorktown, 5-1, at MedStar Capitals IcePlex.

The rivalry between Yorktown and O’Connell, schools that are just over two miles apart, erupted three years ago when the talent pool expanded. The schools, along with nearby Washington-Lee, are trying to form an unofficial “backyard brawl” for supremacy in Arlington’s hockey scene.

The chippiness between the programs was evident in the first 15 seconds, when a scramble in front of Yorktown’s net resulted in matching minors for Ricky McGolerick and Daniel Koester. The game remained physical throughout, with teams trading open-ice hits.

The Patriots (5-2) struck first when Scott Samples stole the puck at the blue line and shuttled it to a streaking Jeremy Marino, who roofed a shot past Matt McCarey.

“At that moment, we just realized we had to regroup,” O’Connell junior Ben Gibbons said. “We knew we were the better team.”

O’Connell’s captain Ryan Lenaghan beat Yorktown goalie Sam Levy on a five-on-three power play in the opening minute of the second period.

Soon after, the floodgates opened for O’Connell (6-3). Another scramble in front of Levy ended with the puck in the back of the net when Camron Nematti batted in a pass from Alexander Vouras.

O’Connell capitalized on the man advantage again in the third period with a backdoor pass from Nematti to Gibbons. Soon after, Jacob Smith stole the puck from behind Yorktown’s net and wrapped it around Levy’s right pad.

“I was just lucky,” Gibbons said. “D-man fumbled the puck, and I just capitalized on the chance.”

O’Connell’s fans ended the night by chanting “I believe that we just won,” in the dying seconds, and the Knights’ ability to keep their composure won out.

“Once we settled down and played our game, scored one quick in the second, we just knew we were going to take over the game,” Gibbons said.