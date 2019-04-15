O'Connell junior Maddy Bates pitches to Paul VI senior Theresa Boyd during the Knights’ 10-6 win Monday in Arlington. (Kate Yanchulis/For The Washington Post)

Bishop O’Connell seemed primed for a big softball win Monday after it jumped to a six-run lead in the first two innings.

In the top of the third, though, a three-run homer by Paul VI senior Lizzie Thibodeau halted the Knights’ momentum. Rather than run away with a win, O’Connell dug in for a battle.

While the Knights emerged in dirt-covered jerseys with a 10-6 victory on their home field in Arlington, the game provided the latest evidence that the longtime heavyweight in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference faces stiff competition this season.

“In the past few years, it’s been us ahead of everybody, but I feel like this year it’s super even,” O’Connell junior catcher Meadow Sacadura said. “Everybody has a chance.”

The perennial power in the WCAC, O’Connell has won three consecutive conference championships and 13 of the past 16. The program has also won seven consecutive Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association titles and 23 of the past 26.This offseason, though, star pitcher Kathryn Sandercock graduated, and Tommy Orndorff, the Knights’ coach of 33 years, retired. So the Knights needed to reestablish themselves as their WCAC opponents improved.

In the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association tournament last season, Paul VI emerged as an up-and-comer. As the No. 6 seed in the eight-team event, the Panthers pulled off two upsets to reach the final, where O’Connell held off the Panthers’ late rally to earn a 4-2 win.

O’Connell had dominated the previous two meetings, winning 19-3 and 9-0, but those results held no bearing on the state title game. Similarly, O’Connell topped Paul VI, 13-3, in their first meeting this season, but Monday’s game was a much different beast.

“O’Connell gets a lot of focus, with good reason, because O’Connell has been a very strong program for so long,” Paul VI Coach Ann Marie Boyd said. “But there’s a lot to be said for the intensity of the conference as a whole. There’s a lot of really good talent.”

St. Mary’s Ryken gave O’Connell its first loss of the season and its lone WCAC loss to date with an 18-14 win in 10 innings March 18. On April 8, the teams tied, 2-2, in a lightning-shortened game.

“It was a dogfight until the end, so it was kind of a bummer it ended in a tie,” St. Mary’s Ryken Coach Steph Dameron said. “Still, we are well prepared for the playoffs. We know we’re evenly matched with O’Connell, and if anything we want to prove that first win wasn’t a fluke.”

But even as other teams get stronger, O’Connell remains the measuring stick in the WCAC.

“They’re gritty little competitors,” first-year O’Connell coach Suzy Willemssen said of her players. “Even with so much being new . . . they’ve really done a super job.”

“Our schedule has been pretty brutal, with five games in six days last week, including a trip to Ryken and a trip to St. John’s, but they just go. That’s what we have to do: No excuses, just get at it.”