Old Mill celebrates after capturing the 4A East regional title with an overtime win at South River. (Kyle Melnick/For The Washington Post)

old mill 57,

south river 54

Twenty minutes had passed since the final buzzer of Old Mill’s 57-54 overtime win in the Maryland 4A East regional championship on Saturday afternoon, but Patriots Coach Rick Smith still roamed South River’s court, seeking a ladder and a pair of scissors.

It had been four years since Old Mill’s girls’ basketball team had claimed a region crown, and the seventh-year coach sought the net as a piece of memorabilia. So as the gym’s lights went out and his players mingled, Smith kept searching.

“Almost every team that we played four years ago feared us,” Smith said. “Now, they don’t fear us because they think they can play with us.”

The No. 17 Patriots (21-4) did it on the road, against a South River team they knew was nearly their equal. The No. 18 Seahawks (21-4) beat Old Mill by one point in January. Old Mill then beat South River for the Anne Arundel County title on Feb. 23, winning by two on a buzzer-beating layup from forward Deja Atkinson.

Saturday’s win sends the Patriots into the Maryland 4A state semifinals against Bethesda-Chevy Chase on Thursday at 5 p.m. Towson University’s SECU Arena.

Atkinson was again in the thick of things in the closing moments Saturday.

Old Mill led by a point with 27.8 seconds remaining in overtime when Atkinson (13 points) sunk a pair of free throws. In Old Mill’s initial meeting with South River, Atkinson missed a key free throw that would’ve sent the game into overtime — a miscue the junior said motivated her Saturday.

While Atkinson thrived late, Niagara University signee Sydney Faulcon dominated with a game-high 27 points.

“From the beginning, I had faith [we could win a title],” Faulcon said. “We had great chemistry.”

After Old Mill fell to Severna Park on Jan. 29 for its third loss over four games, Smith told his coaches to have more faith in their players in late-game situations. The Patriots have won nine consecutive games since.

Soon after the final buzzer sounded Saturday, the Patriots players grouped together, stuck their index fingers in the air and waited for the cameras. They were so eager to celebrate, they forgot to accept their regional title plaque, which North Point claimed the past three seasons.

“I’ve been with my seniors for three years,” Atkinson said. “I care a lot about them. It was big for them to get one championship before they graduate.”

Eventually, Smith would find a pair of scissors and clip his nylon keepsake, and he thought back to his last region title.

“It [means] more to us this year,” Smith said, “because of how we had to do it.”