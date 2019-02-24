Gaithersburg’s Jordan Hawkins, left, and Jao Ituka are a dominant but different duo. (Will Newton for The Washington Post)

When Jao Ituka emerges from the locker room after a Gaithersburg win, he greets occasional reporters with a megawatt smile. He dissects his plays and candidly talks of what he could’ve done better, sometimes while trash-talking his defenders.

Then comes his teammate Jordan Hawkins under a hoodie. In his quiet voice and stoic demeanor, he answers questions in a sentence or two.

“Jordan is quiet, but when push comes to shove, and we’re playing, Jordan talks,” Gaithersburg Coach Jeff Holda said. “Jao loves to talk. And he’s very good at it. He and Jordan are leaders and inspiring kids. It’s a coach’s dream to have guys like that.”

Just like their personalities, their playing styles differ quite a bit. Still, the sophomore duo is primed to make another deep run in the playoffs after guiding the Trojans to the Maryland 4A semifinals last year, the school’s first appearance that deep since it won the state title in 1998.

Defensively, Hawkins guards the opponent’s best player; offensively, he’s a 6-foot-6 sharpshooter who pulls up for jumpers like his favorite NBA player, Kevin Durant, and gets by defenders with nimble footwork. Ituka, in his muscular, 6-foot-1, 195-pound frame, is a bulldozer who attacks the rim to create contact and get to the free throw line.

“You’re not going to shut them out or hold them to just a couple of baskets. It takes all five guys on the floor to be playing good defense to stop them,” said Northwest Coach B.J. DeBuchananne, whose team beat Gaithersburg on a buzzer-beater in January. “You got to have guys on offense put pressure on them when they’re playing defense, too, so they’re using a lot of energy.”



Fiery guard Jao Ituka is averaging 24.4 points per game. “All I want to do right now is bring the banner,” he said of state title aspirations. (Will Newton for The Washington Post)

Even though the two players are at the top of opposing teams’ scouting report every game, teams have not found a way to stop them. Ituka and Hawkins average 24.4 and 20.2 points, respectively. Ituka has connected on more than half of his shot attempts, and Hawkins shoots over 40 percent from three-point range. Both could surpass 1,000 career points this postseason.

“When those two are playing together like that, it makes everybody look good. It makes the coach look good,” Holda said. “But they’re never satisfied. Success will never get old for them. They’re devastated after losses. One day, they’re going to go down as the best duo to ever come out of Montgomery County.”

Their journeys to the Trojans’ roster, like they’re personalities, differ, too. Hawkins has spent his entire life in the area and played basketball ever since he could remember with his father, who also played at Gaithersburg. Ituka is from Cameroon and came to the United States in 2010. He began playing a few years ago and said his family doesn’t know much about the sport.

Their biggest similarity might be their competitiveness. Hawkins attends nearby games and scouts future opponents. Ituka — don’t tell his teachers — watches videos in class of his favorite players, LeBron James and Russell Westbrook. Both scream and stare down at opponents after posterizing dunks and thunderous blocks.



Laconic forward Jordan Hawkins is averaging 20.2 points. “We both love the game of basketball,” he said of himself and Ituka. (Will Newton/For The Washington Post)

“We both love the game of basketball,” Hawkins said.

Their appreciation for the game has made them inseparable. Outside of the court, they’ve gone on recruiting trips together and already received offers from Division I schools, though the list is expected to grow in coming years. During offseasons, they work out together with trainer Yosef Yishak.

But for now, with playoffs starting Friday, the duo has their eyes fixated on the state title and nothing less.

“All I want to do right now is bring the banner,” Ituka said.