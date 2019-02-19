The Paint Branch boys took home the 4x200-meter relay in 4A at the Maryland indoor track state championships. (Julia Karron/The Washington Post)

For the Paint Branch boys’ indoor track team, a season of dominance wouldn’t be complete without claiming the Maryland 4A championship Tuesday at the Prince George’s Sports and Learning Complex in Landover.

Coach Dessalyn Dillard had one word to describe how she wanted her team to approach the meet: Focus.

“I tell the guys, ‘Foot on the gas,’ ” she said. “At no time do we want to be comfortable, because what matters is who shows up and who’s ready to compete.”

The Panthers certainly showed they were ready, racking up points in almost every event on their way to their first 4A boys’ title since 2003. Paint Branch finished with 62 points, followed by Wise (41) and South River (36).

Depth was key for the Panthers: Max Davis (6.54 seconds), Chukwumdi Osuji (6.55) and Justin Page (6.56) finished third, fourth and fifth in the 55-meter dash, and twins Joshua and Joseph Okonofua were second (1:07.68) and fifth (1:08.89) in the 500-meter run. A dominant effort in the 4x200-meter relay capped the effort: Paint Branch won in 1:30.84.

Page and Davis — both seniors and the third and fourth legs of the relay — made sure to keep it simple.

“Make sure nobody passes me,” Page said. “And make sure I hand the baton off, and [Davis will] do the rest.”

Davis kept up his end of the bargain.

“Don’t get hawked down in the last 30 meters because it already happened twice today,” he said. “I didn’t want to be that person.”

In the 4A girls’ competition, Northwest senior Taylor Wright won the 55 meters in 7.30 seconds after falling short by a hundredth of a second a year ago. She also had a winning high jump of 5-foot-6 and a third-place finish in the 300-meter dash (41.643) before she closed with a kick in the anchor leg of the 4x200 relay (1:45.19), helping Northwest (40) finish second to Urbana (68) in the team standings. Walter Johnson (33) was third.

In the 3A boys’ competition, Chopticon (41) and Oxon Hill (39) finished second and third behind first-place Linganore (72.5). Chopticon’s 4x800 relay team of Jeffrey Wedding, Dylan McMahan, Zachary Wedding and Tyler Modrzejewski (8:04.53) set a meet record by two seconds.

“They just know how to run it, know when to turn it on,” Coach Kelly Schmidt said.

In the 3A girls’ competition, Northern prevailed with 65 points, followed by Mount Hebron (43.5) and Blake (42).

Douglass (76.50) won the 1A girls’ title. The Eagles’ Malia Watkins broke the meet record in the 55-meter dash (7.18) and the 300-meter dash (40.26) and was part of the record-setting 4x200 team (1:43.12).