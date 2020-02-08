“Being part of the Stone Ridge team, you can’t beat it,” Bacon said. “It’s the best feeling ever.”

Busting records at the Metros meet at the Germantown Indoor Swim Center in Boyds became the routine for Bacon over the course of her high school career.

As a freshman, she broke the record in the 100-yard backstroke; as a sophomore, the 100 butterfly; as a junior, the 200 individual medley. She also helped the Gators break the record in the 400 freestyle relay as a sophomore and a junior. Yet a team championship remained elusive.

“Ever since my freshman year, that’s all it has been about,” Bacon said. “Stone Ridge has got to be No. 1. We want to be No. 1. We’ve been working toward that and building up to this senior year.”

She broke many of her previous records again this year, including a national high school record 50.89-second finish in the 100 backstroke, as well as meet record of 1:55.39 in the 200 individual medley. She also anchored Stone Ridge to a meet record of 1:41.62 in the 200 medley relay to begin the meet. All those swims helped secure the first-place trophy for the Gators.

In the boys’ competition, Gonzaga lost relay battles but won the war. The Eagles finished as runners-up in two relays to Georgetown Prep but beat their rival for the team title with 488 points to the Little Hoyas’ 398.

Georgetown Prep set the meet record in 200 medley relay (1:31.70) and also won the 400 freestyle relay, but Gonzaga won the 200 freestyle relay and took home the team championship.

The preliminaries Friday night and Saturday morning had given Bacon hope for what the Stone Ridge girls could accomplish. She set individual meet records in the 100 backstroke and 200 medley relay, both of which she went on to break in the finals, and she anchored her team to the meet record in the prelim round of the 400 relay (3:24.25).

“After that, I knew: This year is going to be fast,” Bacon said.

Bacon just missed a personal goal for the event, to finish the 100 backstroke in less than 50 seconds and finish among the top three boys’ times. Her mark would have placed her sixth in the boys’ final.