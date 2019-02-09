Stone Ridge junior Phoebe ­Bacon was the main attraction at the Washington Metropolitan Interscholastic Swimming and Diving championships in Boyds on Saturday night, swimming to two individual titles and a relay crown.

Despite Bacon’s standout performance, Holton-Arms took first in the girls’ team competition with 451.5 points, its third championship in as many weeks. Bethesda-Chevy Chase came in second with 282.

Senior Olivia Jubin claimed first place in the girls’ 100-yard free in 51.83 seconds as Holton-Arms became the first nonpublic school to win the girls’ team event since Good Counsel in 2008. It was the Panthers’ first championship at Metros in program ­history.

In the boys’ competition, Wheaton’s Alex Colson set a meet record in the 100-yard fly, touching the wall in 48.47 seconds.

Georgetown Prep won the boys’ competition (356 points), with Churchill coming in second (347).

On the girls’ side, Bacon set a record in the 200 individual medley, in which she led the competition by a full body length by her third lap. By the fourth, that lead had doubled.

“Even though I might be far ahead, it just pushes me more,” Bacon said. “I’m in a race with myself.”

Bacon touched the wall at 1:57.31, bettering a meet record set in 2012. Her time would have beaten all of the boys’ competitors, too.

She also won the ­100-yard breaststroke Saturday in 1:01.46.

Bacon first qualified for the Olympic trials just before her 14th birthday, drawing comparisons to Stone Ridge alumna and Olympian Katie Ledecky.

At USA Swimming Winter Nationals, Bacon’s times qualified her for four Olympic trials cuts, highlighted by a ­second-place finish in her specialty, the ­100-meter backstroke (1:00.02).

Holton-Arms had already secured the team title, but the final event of the night — the 400-yard relay — was still a close race. Anchoring the relay, Bacon pulled away from Jubin to finish in 3:25.63 — nearly five seconds faster than the meet record ­Bacon and Stone Ridge set last year.

“The relay was the most fun, being with the other three girls and swimming as a team,” Bacon said. “Coming to the wall, I could already hear cheering all around.”